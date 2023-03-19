BURNHAM — With the town’s bicentennial just a year away, 17 Burnham residents gathered at the Town Office to consider 58 articles at their annual town meeting March 18.
George Robison was elected moderator and started the meeting by announcing that incumbent Select Board member Stuart Huff had been reelected in voting that took place March 17. Burnham townspeople also elected Gregory Hughes as their representative to the School Administrative District 53 school board.
Those gathered for the meeting heard a brief message from State Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast. Curry outlined his committee work, advised residents to contact him with issues and encouraged them to participate in the legislative process by attending public hearings and making known their positions on the issues.
As Curry concluded his remarks, resident Donna Fennels said that in the recent past, her electric bill from Central Maine Power Co. has increased three-fold, adding that the charges resulted from her usage, which had not changed.
Curry noted the Legislature recently granted the Public Utilities Commission additional oversight power on CMP, but added, “It will take a lot of work to get a handle on that.”
While residents ultimately approved each of the warrant articles during the two-hour, 31-minute meeting, they amended several proposals before approving them.
A recommendation to fund the transfer station at $105,000 with additional funding coming from revenue and $25,000 from the undesignated fund balance was changed on a motion from Roger Chadwick. The article was approved with $115,000 and revenue, with no funds coming from the undesignated fund balance.
Chadwick also moved to support a $9,000 request for office equipment from funds received by Burnham from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Amendments to eliminate funding for the Recreation Committee and Midcoast Maine Community Action were approved. Chadwick noted the Recreation Committee had nearly $2,500 in carried-forward balance and that MMCA “hasn’t really done much around here.”
A pair of $1,000 requests, from the Pittsfield Recreation Department and Pittsfield Public Library, were approved after amendments were made to take those funds from surplus.
Residents approved a funding request of $2,000 for the Burnham Bicentennial, which will occur in 2024. At present, Burnham has yet to form a bicentennial committee.
“That needs to happen,’ Chadwick said of the committee. “It takes a couple years to plan something like that.”
A request for $5,000 for Veterans Memorial Park was approved, an increase of almost 57% over the $750 budgeted in 2022.
The temperature at the meeting rose when a request for $2,500 was considered for a military appreciation banner for Burnham veterans.
Chadwick moved to eliminate the funding, noting that the town already had a Veterans’ Memorial that was still a work in progress.
“I’m appalled,” Donna Fennels said. “I can’t believe you could treat veterans this way.”
Chadwick reiterated that the town already had a memorial for Burnham residents who served, adding a banner would “end up getting windblown and destroyed.” By a vote of 6-2, the article was approved with funding for the banner eliminated.
Residents also approved appropriating $80,000 in ARPA funds to pay for the Mill Bridge Replacement Project. Work on this project is expected to be completed this summer and residents were advised the road would be closed during the project, expected to take as long as a month.
