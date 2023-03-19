News

Burnham Town Meeting

Moderator George Robison presides over the Burnham town meeting on March 18. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BURNHAM — With the town’s bicentennial just a year away, 17 Burnham residents gathered at the Town Office to consider 58 articles at their annual town meeting March 18.

George Robison was elected moderator and started the meeting by announcing that incumbent Select Board member Stuart Huff had been reelected in voting that took place March 17. Burnham townspeople also elected Gregory Hughes as their representative to the School Administrative District 53 school board.

