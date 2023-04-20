BELFAST — Magnolia Assisted Living and Memory Care, owner of assisted living homes in Frankfort and Bucksport, plans to buy the entire Tall Pines complex, pending securing the necessary licensing, and hopes to retain all employees, The Republican Journal learned today.
Mary Jane Richards, CEO of management company North Country Associates and spokeswoman for Tall Pines, confirmed by telephone late this afternoon, April 20, that Magnolia expects to assume ownership before June 18, the target closing date for The Commons at Tall Pines. Magnolia Assisted Living will purchase both The Commons and The Residence at Tall Pines, she said, but The Commons' nursing home unit will close as announced April 18. Residential care will continue at The Commons under the new owners, she said.
Richards was on site at the Belfast facility April 20. Patients in The Commons' residential care unit were told today, she said, and "Magnolia is hopeful to be able retain all staff there. They were pretty happy when I met with them today."
She said the current owners and staff of The Commons continue to work with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on relocation plans for all 55 residents.
Based in Dallas, Magnolia Assisted Living and Memory Care owns assisted living and memory care facilities in Texas and Pennsylania. The company also owns nine other assisted living homes in Maine, including Jed Prouty Assisted Living Center in Bucksport and Frankfort Assisted Living.