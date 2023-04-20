News

Tall Pines

The Tall Pines entrance sign, photographed with handwritten additions saluting dedicated staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BELFAST — Magnolia Assisted Living and Memory Care, owner of assisted living homes in Frankfort and Bucksport, plans to buy the entire Tall Pines complex, pending securing the necessary licensing, and hopes to retain all employees, The Republican Journal learned today.

Mary Jane Richards, CEO of management company North Country Associates and spokeswoman for Tall Pines, confirmed by telephone late this afternoon, April 20, that Magnolia expects to assume ownership before June 18, the target closing date for The Commons at Tall Pines. Magnolia Assisted Living will purchase both The Commons and The Residence at Tall Pines, she said, but The Commons' nursing home unit will close as announced April 18. Residential care will continue at The Commons under the new owners, she said.

