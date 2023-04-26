News

HFHWC Café Italia

Waldo Habitat's Café Italia raises funds annually to support the building of Habitat houses and other projects to help local families.

 File Photo

BELFAST —Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County will hold its annual spring fundraiser, Café Italia, on Saturday, April 29.

Café Italia is a buffet pasta dinner served in a “Italian Café.” Attendees select their meal from a variety of pastas, sauces, meats and vegetables. They are served a green salad before the buffet and a choice of two desserts. The event takes place at the Waldo County Shrine Club on Northport Avenue, decorated as an Italian sidewalk café, including candles. There is a social time at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6 p.m.