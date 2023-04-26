BELFAST —Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County will hold its annual spring fundraiser, Café Italia, on Saturday, April 29.
Café Italia is a buffet pasta dinner served in a “Italian Café.” Attendees select their meal from a variety of pastas, sauces, meats and vegetables. They are served a green salad before the buffet and a choice of two desserts. The event takes place at the Waldo County Shrine Club on Northport Avenue, decorated as an Italian sidewalk café, including candles. There is a social time at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6 p.m.
Before the meal, eight bottles of red or white wine from Eastern Wines will be raffled off. Attendees may bring their own drink of choice; water and coffee will be provided.
The fundraising event is sponsored by Penobscot Bay Dentistry of Belfast and Jam Brook Builders of Searsmont.
Tickets, which are $25 each, are available by calling 338-2344 and leaving a message, from board members and at Mailloux & Marden Law Office, High Street, Belfast. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door if they are not sold out beforehand.
The funds raised will help Waldo Habitat continue to build a home for its sixth partner family. Since 2010, Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County has built and sold five homes to qualifying partner families (providing a forever home for 16 individuals), built a handicap ramp in partnership with the Palermo Community Center to provide access to its food pantry and community center; weatherized 16 homes and provided an outreach and education series to help families increase access to affordable housing. Each family with whom we partner to build a Habitat home donates hundreds of hours of sweat equity on their own home and to the community.