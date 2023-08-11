TANZANIA — “Hip Hop is not just in The Bronx anymore. It’s worldwide.” — Jay Z.
Hip Hop has a longstanding tradition of promoting and even generating social and cultural movements. It is an intrinsically revolutionary artform, born from struggle and oppression. And, while it originated in The Bronx in the 1970s, its voice of change has spread to every pocket of the globe.
One of those voices now belongs to Camden native Gordon Fischer, and the pocket of the globe he lives in is Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
Fischer started the Hip Hop-inspired company “Metisha Movement” in Dar es Salaam after working as a teacher in East Africa for six years.
“It was a huge inspiration for the development of the vision of the Metisha Movement to see these artists using used denim to create clothing,” Fischer said in a recent interview. “Or they’re using used bottles to make buildings and then painting murals about educating the public on waste management.”
Currently, the Metisha Movement is primarily a slow-fashion and upcycled clothing company. They use the fabrics deposited in landfills by large fashion companies to create fresh, one-of-a-kind articles, just like a Hip Hop producer might recycle samples for a beat. Through this act, they challenge the notion that fashion must be mass-distributed and factory-made to be successful and affordable.
However, the Metisha Movement checks more than one box. They also promote local artists, film documentaries, sponsor community graffiti murals and invest in sustainable companies, to name a few.
“We’ve been through the real trial and error in getting the best product possible,” Fischer said. “For example, the bags: Every pocket, every zipper we’ve analyzed, we’ve tested. Now [when] we get the money, we build the infrastructure... and start running programs for the artist community in Dar [es Salaam].”
Fischer and his team are committed to seeing the Metisha Movement succeed. According to Majuma Samora, operations manager of the company and a former debate student of Fischer’s, “[Metisha Movement] is something I want to keep with, because it aligns with my personal values.”
In her experience, the company has been “helping with the community, empowering women [and] empowering the community.” For example, one business under the Metisha Movement umbrella is an all-women-run, recycled-paper journal enterprise.
“In making journals,” Samora said, “we are using those papers that are thrown [away]... And we hope the community will be saved from various environmental diseases.”
“We’re doing this for the passion,” Fischer said. “So, it’s kind of like, we have that trust built in. We know we’re not doing this for the money, we’re doing this for truth and justice and development.”
According to a paper published in “Environmental Health” in 2018, “Approximately 85% of the clothing Americans consume, nearly 3.8 billion pounds annually, is sent to landfills as solid waste.” Many of these landfills are in Tanzania. Fischer said that it was partly this common cause that has allowed the Metisha Movement to gain momentum.
“[My students] are experiencing extreme droughts,” Fischer said, “and seeing firsthand the impact of this climate change that we studied in class. My students are literally dealing with it, in terms of unpredictable rainy seasons… And so, in the last 10 years I’ve seen a shift in the conversation here with the families and the extreme conditions they’re facing. And we realized, we have to do something.”
This is where Hip Hop plays a function. Fischer uses the “Nine Elements of Hip Hop,” which includes street fashion and street entrepreneurship, as a platform on which the Metisha Movement can stand.
“When I put the nine elements of Hip Hop on the back of a shirt,” Fischer said, “it really resonated with people [in Tanzania]. They know those elements. They promote them. And I found that it was this bridge between New York, as well as Maine, and Tanzania.”
He continued, “The philosophy of hip hop as youth driven and rebellious and as a vehicle for empowerment and freedom of expression is very important to Metisha Movement… We promote it, we elevate it, we understand ourselves through it.”
Fischer grew up in Camden, attending Camden Hills Regional High School and then Colby College in Waterville, before moving to Tanzania. And, while Dar es Salaam is halfway across the world, Fischer has not forgotten his hometown. According to him, “Experiences dating back to when I was a kid have prepared me…. Learning how to draw from my mom … gave me the foundation for design. Being a basketball player and captain at school gave me the foundation for teamwork and leadership…. [I] went through startup costs, analysis, business plans, marketing and accounting basics. I have prepared myself as much as possible.”
Fischer hopes to bring the Metisha Movement to the Camden Skatepark next summer. As part of its social outreach program, the Metisha Movement would renovate the skatepark, outfitting it with new ramps, new rails, a small café, and a creative hub where kids could work on their filming and editing skills with a trained staff.
The Metisha Movement is currently raising funds through a Kickstarter campaign, which aimed to raise $40,000 as of Aug. 16. As of Aug. 7, they had raised almost $32,000.
“Right now, we’ve done it all on less than a $5,000 budget,” Fischer said. “I have experience in building a basketball court for $15,000, where I budgeted and managed the whole project. So, [for] $15,000, we can build a whole basketball court, a mural, and a building next to it. Let me see what I can do with $40,000.”
The Metisha Movement’s next goal is to build a workshop, part-café, part-studio, in Dar es Salaam, and, eventually, in Arusha, Tanzania. The workshop would develop clothing, among other things, and the studio would have the resources necessary for local artists to gain notice and momentum. And Fischer feels confident that this ambition will come to fruition. According to him, their $40,000 goal would be more than enough to establish a center of operations in Dar es Salaam.
“We’ve done all the product development, that’s the key part,” Fischer said. “We’ve put in the work to prepare ourselves for the responsibility that comes with higher funding.”
The Metisha Movement has legs, and it’s moving. They are working with street artists, musicians, upcycled fashion designers, sustainable businesses, documentary filmmakers and impassioned communities. Set up in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, they are fighting for a sustainable future, a more common Earth. And they are winning.
“Something really exciting is happening here in Tanzania,” Fischer said. “We have created a movement that is international in its scope. And we are ready to challenge the fast-fashion industry in a major way. So, if you don’t know about us by now, you’ll find out about us.”
Visit the Metisha Movement Kickstarter at kickstarter.com/projects/metishamovement/metisha-movement.