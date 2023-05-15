News

Waldo County Teacher of the Year Catie Ray

Catie Ray receives the County Teacher of the Year award.

The Maine Department of Education announced the County Teachers of the Year on May 11, naming Catie Ray of Gladys Weymouth Elementary School in Morrill as the Waldo County winner.

Sixteen county winners emerged from more than 500 nominations across Maine, with the winners to serve as ambassadors in education during their year-long status. Following a summer of service, one of the 16 county winners will be named Maine Teacher of the Year.

Waldo County Teacher of the Year Catie Ray.

Catie Ray, Waldo County Teacher of the Year.

