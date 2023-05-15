The Maine Department of Education announced the County Teachers of the Year on May 11, naming Catie Ray of Gladys Weymouth Elementary School in Morrill as the Waldo County winner.
Sixteen county winners emerged from more than 500 nominations across Maine, with the winners to serve as ambassadors in education during their year-long status. Following a summer of service, one of the 16 county winners will be named Maine Teacher of the Year.
Gov. Janet Mills joined other leaders in honoring the winners and said during the awards, “As the daughter of a longtime public school teacher, I have the deepest respect and admiration for the Maine educators who work tirelessly to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to have bright futures.”
The County Teacher of the Year award encourages a focus on kindness and empathy in the classroom, which allows students ranging from elementary school through adult education to blossom in academics and beyond.
Ray, who has been teaching in Waldo County for 13 years, credits her former teachers for building her confidence during her formative years, which ultimately led to her career as a kindergarten teacher.
She addressed her belief in the importance of moral support being as crucial as academic support in education in the following statement:
“I am proud to have been born and raised in Waldo County and to have attended local schools. School was not easy for me; I struggled with learning retention and my self-esteem was low. One of the biggest reasons I was able to complete my education was the quality of my teachers.
"The educators who gave me what I needed treated me like a human being, their classrooms were joyful, they were kind and they supported me when I did not immediately grasp course materials.”
Ray went on to describe how the practices that her former teachers implemented are the same ones that she uses in her own classrooms. “My teachers found ways to highlight my strengths to better lead me toward success. As I grew older, the specialized attention from my educators combined with the support of my parents gave me the confidence to pursue becoming a teacher myself.
"For 13 years and counting, I have been working hard to stand tall on the shoulders of the educators who gave me what I needed. I intend to give that same energy back to as many children as possible.”
As for her win, Ray said, “I feel extremely honored to represent our educators and be our voice over the next year and beyond. I want our community to know that there are so many positive things happening in public education.”