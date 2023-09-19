News

Farmers Market Display

A farmers market display at the MOFGA Common Ground Country Fair.

 Source: MOFGA

UNITY — Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association puts on its Common Ground Country Fair Friday, Saturday and Sunday with 1,000-plus exhibitors and speakers, workshops, vendors, musicians and demonstrations, emphasizing vibrant communities, sustainable living and local economies, and highlighting organic agriculture.

Advance, discounted tickets are available online through Wednesday, Sept. 20, at mofga.org/the-fair/tickets. Fairgoers will receive their tickets via email and can download them to a smart phone or print them out to be scanned at the gate.