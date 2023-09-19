UNITY — Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association puts on its Common Ground Country Fair Friday, Saturday and Sunday with 1,000-plus exhibitors and speakers, workshops, vendors, musicians and demonstrations, emphasizing vibrant communities, sustainable living and local economies, and highlighting organic agriculture.
Advance, discounted tickets are available online through Wednesday, Sept. 20, at mofga.org/the-fair/tickets. Fairgoers will receive their tickets via email and can download them to a smart phone or print them out to be scanned at the gate.
The fairgrounds at MOFGA's Common Ground Education Center in Unity are open Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fairgoers will have the opportunity to learn from three different keynote speakers throughout the weekend: Ryan Parker, FoodCorps impact and partnerships lead for Maine, will present “Kids Learn Best When They Learn by Doing — Experiential Learning for All Maine Students” on Friday; Chief Clarissa Sabattis, tribal chief of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, will present “Wabanaki Food Sovereignty and Community Health” on Saturday; and Jaclyn (Jac) Wypler, sociology Ph.D. and a farmer mental health advocate with National Young Farmers Coalition, will present a keynote address entitled “Farmer Mental Health” on Sunday. Keynotes will take place on The Common at 11 a.m. each day.
Fairgoers can:
Try food from 50 different food vendors — everything from pie cones, French fries and barbecue pork, to shitake mushrooms, chai tea and empanadas.
Learn from demonstrations including blacksmithing, oxen log scooting and natural fabric dyeing.
Listen to live music and dance with others during contra dances in the Maine Folk Traditions Tent.
Get inspired by the variety of produce, flowers, canned goods and more entered into juried competitions in the Exhibition Hall.
One of the most popular events of the fair is the sheepdog demonstration, with border collies herding livestock each day at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. in the Livestock Area. Fairgoers can also watch draft power demonstrations and shows, including the Oxen Scooting Contest in the Large Livestock Demo Area on Saturday and the Draft Horse Show in the Show Ring on Sunday. Those interested can also learn more about raising their own livestock at educational talks and demonstrations at the Round Pen and in the Livestock Speakers’ Tent throughout the weekend.
Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help at at the fair — over 2,000 volunteers who make the fair possible! Get behind the scenes by helping with compost and recycling, directing parking, taking tickets at the gates or any other number of volunteer opportunities. Volunteer shifts are available before, during and after the fair. In exchange for a four-hour shift, volunteers will receive free admission to the fair that day, an organic cotton fair T-shirt, camping privileges and a meal from the Common Kitchen. Browse available shifts and sign up at mofga.org/the-fair/volunteer.
Getting to the fair can also be part of the adventure. Take the historic Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad train from Thorndike or Unity, park locally and bike in, or sign up to carpool with other fairgoers from their area. To offer a ride or join another car, visit MOFGA’s Carpool Organizer webpage at carpoolorganiser.com/event/common-ground-country-fair. For those who drive, there is ample parking lot space.
MOFGA’s website offers a complete schedule and information about other fairgoer needs at mofga.org/the-fair. To help with planning, the site offers downloadable sample itineraries.