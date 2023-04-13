News

WaldoCountySheriffsOffice
By Carolyn Zachary

BELFAST — A 23-year-old man was arrested after a pursuit from Swanville to Windsor, according to a Waldo County Sheriff's Office press release.

Deputies responded to a reckless and endangered driving complaint at 6:20 a.m. on April 13, according to the press release. The suspect failed to stop for responding deputies.