BELFAST — A 23-year-old man was arrested after a pursuit from Swanville to Windsor, according to a Waldo County Sheriff's Office press release.
Deputies responded to a reckless and endangered driving complaint at 6:20 a.m. on April 13, according to the press release. The suspect failed to stop for responding deputies.
After following the suspect from Oak Hill Road in Swanville to Belfast, law enforcement officers used a tire deflating device in Belfast, which deflated the vehicle's tires, according to the press release. The suspect continued to drive at what is considered a low speed chase, when suspects are traveling below the speed limit by at least five to ten miles per hour.
The pursuit ended in Windsor when Maine State Police conducted a PIT maneuver, according to the press release. After, the suspect was taken to Waldo County General Hospital but no serious injuries were reported for anybody involved in the situation.
Waldo County Sheriff's Office intends to file charges when the suspect is released from the hospital, according to the press release. The suspects name is being withheld until those charges are filed.
Belfast Police Department, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Kennebec County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police all provided assistance for the incident.