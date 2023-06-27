Chase's reopens Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Chase’s Daily in downtown Belfast held a soft reopening last week. Photo by Jim Leonard By Jim Leonard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELFAST — A popular Belfast restaurant/market has returned.Chase’s Daily, located on Main Street, held a soft re-opening last week. The business had been closed since November after a 22-year run.Chase’s will be open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The produce truck will arrive by 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chase's Chase's Daily Belfast Restaurant Market Produce Locally-grown Produce Dinner Hours Recommended for you Biz Briefs Sam Grinnell Completes Liberty Mutual Producer Development Program Learn How to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language – returning in March Breakwater Design & Build, Inc. Get your business on the big screen. On-screen advertising at the Strand Theatre – 150/month! New days and Hours start next week! More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers We have things you won’t find just anywhere!! Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! New Fairy Line added for International Fairy Day. SON LITTLE – Live at the Strand! – July 2 More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists