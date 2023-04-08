BELFAST — The Cinderella Project of Maine, an initiative of Waldo Community Action Partners, will hold its annual Belfast Prom Dress Giveaway at the Wentworth Event Center Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15.
Prom dresses will available for high school students from across the state. Appointments can be booked by phone or online — call 338-6809 or visit waldocap.org. Attendees are encouraged to book early, as space is limited.
In addition to finding the perfect prom dress, attendees will be able to browse a selection of donated prom accessories, including shoes, handbags and jewelry. Students can enter to win a number of raffle prizes donated by area businesses for jewelry, hair and makeup styling, gift cards and more.
“We really want this to be a dynamic and fun event: a one-stop shop for everything you need for prom!” said Allison Harrell, Cinderella Project coordinator with Waldo CAP.
The event is made possible thanks to sponsorship from First National Bank and First National Wealth Management.
This is the second year the Wentworth Event Center, located on the Belfast waterfront, has donated the use of its space for the prom dress giveaway. “The venue really sets the right mood for the giveaway,” Harrell said in a press release. "There are great views of the water, and the space is glamorous. It’s the perfect spot for a pre-prom party.”
Organizers have been working to enhance this year’s event with added features like a photo booth for snapshots and more seamstresses on hand for minor repairs.
Last month the Project called for public donations of plus-size dresses to bolster the dwindling inventory of larger sizes historically in high demand. Since then, project organizers and volunteers have processed roughly 100 new incoming public donations. Area businesses have shown their support for the program, too, with donations made by Henry’s Bridal and Grayce Bridal in Bangor and Maine Coast Weddings and Special Events in Rockland.
Jordan’s Furniture in Portland is slated to facilitate a significant donation of inventory coordinated through a partnership with Belle of the Ball, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit, the week leading up to the event.
“We’ve had an amazing outpouring of support by way of dress donations," Harrell said. "From businesses and public support to grassroots drive efforts from our volunteers, we’re feeling very good about the inventory we have available for this year.”
Just over 300 appointments are available for booking at the upcoming Belfast event with more than a third currently booked. The event is LGBTQ+ friendly and free to all Maine high school students with no income eligibility requirements.
The Cinderella Project operates with a mission to promote positive body image and increased self-esteem for all Maine students. Students are asked and encouraged to find creative ways to “pay the kindness forward” in their communities after the event.
For more information, contact Allison Harrell at 338-6809 or visit facebook.com/cinderellaprojectmaine. The Cinderella Project of Maine is an initiative of Waldo Community Actions Partners, a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Belfast. Donations are tax-deductible.