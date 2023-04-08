News

Cinderella Project

BELFAST — The Cinderella Project of Maine, an initiative of Waldo Community Action Partners, will hold its annual Belfast Prom Dress Giveaway at the Wentworth Event Center Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15.

Prom dresses will available for high school students from across the state. Appointments can be booked by phone or online — call 338-6809 or visit waldocap.org. Attendees are encouraged to book early, as space is limited.