BELFAST — Belfast city councilors ratified the Fiscal Year 23-24 budget package at a special meeting June 22. City Manager Erin Herbig presented the final proposal to council members with some final adjustments made before their approval.
The budget will head to a public hearing at the City Council meeting Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m.
This year the city is transitioning to a new budget system. Herbig explained the new system in a May 11 memo to city councilors:
“Gross means the total or whole amount of something, whereas net means what remains from the whole after certain deductions are made.
"In the past, the City of Belfast has traditionally reported a net budget. This net budget has represented the final out-of-pocket operating costs for the City less reimbursements, dedicated revenue streams, or any kind of offset.
"This year’s budget presents the gross budget, which is the grand total of actual spending for operations in each expense line. This is what the City of Belfast will be authorized to spend for the fiscal year.”
The final FY 23-24 city budget will include anticipated expenses totaling $13,242,516. Revenues are anticipated at $8,256,401. The amount that will need to be raised through taxes is $17,685,988.
Because of the change from net to gross budgeting, a true budget-to-budget comparison from FY 22-23 is not possible. In a June 29 email to The Republican Journal, Herbig noted the “amount that will need to be raised by taxes has deceased from last year.” In fact, the amount to be raised from taxes is over $1.5 million lower than that for the prior fiscal year.
During the council's June 22 budget meeting, Councilor Mary Mortier praised city staff for providing quality work, through difficult times.
“We’ve had staff step up to the plate, and beyond,” Mortier said. “The have produced excellent results for the taxpayers of the city of Belfast.”
Herbig acknowledged the hard work involved in creating an annual budget and her appreciation for the council’s work on it.
“This has been nine regular budget hearings, on top of the council meetings, it’s an incredible time commitment,” Herbig said. This is our roadmap for the next year. I appreciate your time commitment in getting this done. The city of Belfast is better for it."
A copy of the city's proposed budget for FY 23-24 can be found in this issue of The Republican Journal and also on the City of Belfast website at cityofbelfast.org. The complete budget can be examined Monday through Thursday, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., in the office of the city's finance director.