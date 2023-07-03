News

Belfast City Hall

On June 22 Belfast City Councilors approved the proposed FY 23-24 City of Belfast budget proposal. The proposal will now head to a public hearing on July 18 at 7 p.m. 

 By Jim Leonard

BELFAST — Belfast city councilors ratified the Fiscal Year 23-24 budget package at a special meeting June 22. City Manager Erin Herbig presented the final proposal to council members with some final adjustments made before their approval.

The budget will head to a public hearing at the City Council meeting Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you