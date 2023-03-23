News

Maine Highway Commission right-of-way map

Plaintiff attorney Kim Ervin Tucker submitted to the court this Maine State Highway Commission right-of-way map showing the 12-1/2-acre parcel she asked the court, in a March 21 lawsuit, to restrict from Nordic development. The deed reference outlined in red by The Republican Journal is that of the state's conveyance of the property to the city of Belfast in 1973.

 By Kendra Caruso

BELFAST — City attorney Kristin Collins asserts that Nordic Aquafarms opponents' claim in a lawsuit they filed March 21 is baseless. The suit alleges that 12 1/2 acres on the property where the company wants to build its land-based fish farm cannot be used for its proposed development.

Opponents are asking the court to declare null and void a Deed of Vacation the city issued to Nordic, recorded March 17, 2022, relinquishing the restrictions and conditions on that parcel of land. They claim that the city does not have the authority to terminate those stipulations because they were imposed by the state in a deed to the city more than 25 years ago, according to court documents the plaintiffs submitted.

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

