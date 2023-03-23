Plaintiff attorney Kim Ervin Tucker submitted to the court this Maine State Highway Commission right-of-way map showing the 12-1/2-acre parcel she asked the court, in a March 21 lawsuit, to restrict from Nordic development. The deed reference outlined in red by The Republican Journal is that of the state's conveyance of the property to the city of Belfast in 1973.
BELFAST — City attorney Kristin Collins asserts that Nordic Aquafarms opponents' claim in a lawsuit they filed March 21 is baseless. The suit alleges that 12 1/2 acres on the property where the company wants to build its land-based fish farm cannot be used for its proposed development.
Opponents are asking the court to declare null and void a Deed of Vacation the city issued to Nordic, recorded March 17, 2022, relinquishing the restrictions and conditions on that parcel of land. They claim that the city does not have the authority to terminate those stipulations because they were imposed by the state in a deed to the city more than 25 years ago, according to court documents the plaintiffs submitted.
The lawsuit claims that a 1973 deed from the state to the city restricts any buildings from being constructed on that land and imposes a condition that the property be kept in its natural condition. However, the state conveyed all of its authorities over those restrictions and conditions to the city in a document recorded in the Waldo County Deeds March 17, 2022, she said in an email statement.
Collins said the document essentially gives the city the right to vacate those restrictions and conditions over that parcel of land. She called the unmentioned March 17, 2022, deed an "omission on the plaintiff's part."
Opponents are aware of the document Collins refers to, Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area spokesman Andrew Stevenson told The Republican Journal. He claims it does not damage their argument and anticipates that they will use it in the lawsuit. "No, we don't think this makes our case any weaker or any less important for the court to address," he said.
Nordic is planning to grow salmon in a land-based facility with a recirculating aquaculture system, with the project estimated to cost about $500 million. The parcel in question is located toward the back of the company's 56-acre property off of Route 1 and next to the Little River, near the Northport town line.
Since the initial project announcement, opponents have raised concerns over the amount of water the company intends to use from groundwater and the Belfast Water District, along with concerns about potential air pollution from the facility and the potential effects of the company's discharge into the bay. Nordic has refuted those claims and reiterated its use of filters to ensure the discharge will not negatively affect the bay.
Nordic maintains that all pertinent deeds were properly recorded, spokesperson Jacki Cassida told The Republican Journal in an email statement. The court filing overlooks the state document releasing the city from those restrictions and conditions. "It is shameful to ignore such pertinent information to try and make a case, simply to continue with the barrage of filings intended to tear down a good project, one that truly considers the greater good for Mainers," she said.
The city will move to have the lawsuit regarding the Deed of Vacation dismissed if the opponents do not, Collins said. Collins was not immediately available for further comment before publication.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.