BELFAST — The quote, “Write what you know,” is attributed to Mark Twain. The quote is not to be taken literally, instead often interpreted as, “Write from experience,” or, “Write in what way you know.” For Clare Olsen of Belfast, one could argue it means, “Write from life; write what can be imagined.”
Olsen’s upcoming film, “Rockweed,” is a feature-length, historical fiction-esque film with magical realism elements. It is based in Belfast and involves the true story of a drug ring that gripped the underside of the city in the mid-’80s. Those who lived through the time period may remember the events as the “Joel Fuller murders.” Olsen’s film, however, attempts to do more than tell the story of a turbulent time.
“I wanted to tell a story more about the community effects of drugs and cycles of trauma, than specifically the drug trade,” Olsen said in a recent interview with The Republican Journal. “There’s been so many movies about killers and drugs and violence. That is an aspect of the story, but I didn’t want that to be the central aspect.”
According to Olsen, she grew up hearing the story at various points in her life. An elementary school teacher for five years and Belfast native, she decided to make “Rockweed” after moving back to the area. With little background in film, she began the screenplay in November 2022 and finished in the spring of this year.
“I just want to be able to share something with the community. This is my way of giving back. I love making art. And I want to make something that is meaningful to other people and that makes people feel something. And maybe that they can see themselves in.”
Olsen has gathered a team around her to bring the vision to reality. With herself as the primary writer and producer — as well starring in the central role — Olsen has recruited Kaye Tuckerman as director and writing consultant, Jerry Aquino as director of photography and Tom Goodwin as the head of the editing team.
Along with a small crew and group of actors, Olsen plans to shoot during early October, cramming long hours into a short period because, as she said, “I’m gonna be definitely begging around for free food during shoots, and, like, Band Aids.”
The film revolves around a woman named “Mar,” who, upon returning to Belfast, gets embroiled in the drug scene. There is also a “parallel storyline,” Olsen said, involving some fantastical elements that develop adjacent to the main story.
“We definitely touch on a lot of dark, sad parts… This is based on a true story. But, also, I really wanted to focus on the light and the beauty and the healing and the redemptions, too, and I think that we’ve got that all covered.”
One of the fundamental reasons why this story is so central to Olsen’s life, she said, is because of the patterns that emerge from the story and how they reflect cyclical issues in our society, culture and lives.
“If you changed a couple of details,” Olsen said, “it would be so relevant to what I saw growing up in Maine during the opioid crisis. Which has had me thinking about how much cycles of trauma and cycles of drug abuse and violence … perpetuate not only within families and people, but also within communities.”
Olsen’s primary funding source at the moment is Indiegogo, a crowdfunding website. To date, the site has raised over $15,000. Hopefully, Olsen said, once finished, they will be able to offer the film for viewing online, and perhaps do some showings in Maine and at various festivals. The film, currently, is in pre-production.
While Olsen may not have studied film in university, the majority of her experience coming from “semi-professional acting through college,” and “film projects with friends,” Olsen said she is committed to seeing “Rockweed” through. She likened the experience to a “no fall zone” in skiing, in which one’s entire mindset must be dedicated to the challenge.
“You just have to be, like, ‘Cool, I’m not going to fall….’ If you have the attitude that you’re scared and worried about falling, it increases your chances of falling so much more… If you just get there and you’re like, ‘This is in my ability level. I’m just not going to fall,’ you don’t fall.
“There are so many reasons and excuses I could have for not finishing it,” she said. “I kind of have to go in being like, ‘No. I’ve got this.’”
From rocky shores to dimly-lit bars, the innocence of childhood to the hardships of trauma, “Rockweed” covers an ambitious spectrum. A story that intertwines fantasy and reality, the incredible with undeniable fact, the imagination and grit with which Olsen has approached “Rockweed” mirrors the film itself.
“Our main character deals a lot with re-parenting herself and finally acknowledging and tending to her inner child…” Olsen said. “And we all have that little person in us who believes in magic… And that’s a beautiful thing.”