BELFAST — The quote, “Write what you know,” is attributed to Mark Twain. The quote is not to be taken literally, instead often interpreted as, “Write from experience,” or, “Write in what way you know.” For Clare Olsen of Belfast, one could argue it means, “Write from life; write what can be imagined.”

Olsen’s upcoming film, “Rockweed,” is a feature-length, historical fiction-esque film with magical realism elements. It is based in Belfast and involves the true story of a drug ring that gripped the underside of the city in the mid-’80s. Those who lived through the time period may remember the events as the “Joel Fuller murders.” Olsen’s film, however, attempts to do more than tell the story of a turbulent time.