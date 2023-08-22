BELFAST — A work session with the Housing & Property Development Committee preceded the Aug. 15 regular meeting of the City Council.
The workshop was held to allow the council and members of the committee to discuss and clarify the committee’s immediate and future goals.
Housing & Property Development Committee Chair Nathaniel Clifford outlined the committee’s goals — some council-mandated and others taken from resources that range from the city’s Comprehensive Plan to a White House tool kit on municipal housing issues from 2016.
Clifford noted that many of the resources obtained by the Housing & Property Development Committee contained similar action items and issues.
“This topic has clearly been researched to death,” Clifford said. “The key, and our focus, is doing something about it. What steps can be taken, here in Belfast, to make the change.”
Some of the issues Clifford said the Housing Committee will be looking into include allowing for the expansion of existing homes, implementing a pre-approval process for multi-family housing projects, monitoring the number of short-term rentals, providing incentives for market-rate and subsidized rental housing, utilizing credit enhancement agreements, looking at manufactured home parks, accessory dwelling units, and possibly creating a municipal land bank.
Clifford also noted the committee would be looking at municipal parking requirements, acknowledging these were outside the committee’s primary mission, but that the issues are connected.
“Parking is a critical piece of what we can do about housing,” Clifford told the council. “These are the issues that we felt the council wanted us to look at, and that we’re going to be looking at.”
Members of the Housing & Property Development Committee introduced themselves and spoke about their backgrounds. Following introductions, Clifford offered the committee’s assessment of the ordinance proposal regarding a short-term housing registry.
Clifford began by saying a majority of the committee supported the draft proposal, with several caveats.
The first issue for committee members was the belief that the proposed short-term rental registry would focus on registrations only. Clifford noted the registry was a window into how these properties are used and the ordinance should not be limited to registration only.
The Housing & Property Development Committee also feels the fees for registration, and the penalties for not doing so, are too high.
The committee is also asking for a clarification of owner categories and the terms “owner occupied” and “primary residence.” Clifford noted that a homeowner who rents a room in their primary residence is not subject to the ordinance.
In addressing the strict construction of the proposed ordinance, Councilor Mary Mortier offered a history lesson on short-term rentals in Belfast. Mortier pointed out that the area was a popular spot to rent camps and cottages at the turn of the 20th century. She said the practice had continued for decades. The difference, Mortier noted, is that those camps and cottage would be rented for “a week, a month, or for the summer.” The people living around those camps and cottages knew who was renting the property. Today, short-term rentals are for a day, a few days or a week, with homeowners living nearby unsure about who is renting.
“We have people in communities, close to the water, that have (bed and breakfast properties) surrounding them on four sides,” Mortier said. “That’s now made it an issue where the council and the Planning Board have to deal with it. The Planning Board has gone above and beyond in having a thorough conversation about this issue for at least six months. It’s a multi-faceted issue and I don’t think all of us have heard it all yet.”
Councilor Neal Harkness asked Clifford is there were any issues that could be addressed immediately, and what were the longer-term issues that the committee would be working on.
Clifford told the council that manufactured home parks were one area where the committee could begin. Clifford said the number of units in each park could be studied as well as the regulations impeding owners from growing, which Clifford noted was a source of frustration for manufactured home park owners.
Clifford added another issue that could be addressed immediately was accessory dwellings. Since 2014 the council and Planning Board have worked to ease restrictions on these units. However, there have been very few projects of this type in Belfast because of annual reassessment and the increasing cost of construction materials. Additionally, several councilors noted that many people don’t have a clear understanding of what they can do with their property when converting it to house an accessory dwelling unit.
“I believe that people don’t know what they can do in these units,” Harkness said. “We talked about that as low-hanging fruit almost 10 years ago. It’s a great idea that hasn’t been fully implemented, for one reason or another. I think it’s a very high priority to look at.”
While acknowledging the committee has a lot of work ahead, Clifford said his group would split up to address specific issues to help make the process more efficient.
Waldo Community Action Partners Executive Director Donna Kelley, a member of the Housing & Property Development Committee, agreed with Clifford’s assessment of the committee’s goals.
“I do think easing the manufactured homes requirement will produce units quicker,” Kelley said. “I think all of the things (Clifford) mentioned are approachable, and potentially doable.”
Harkness advocated the committee use two tracks when addressing issues. The first involves working out solutions for immediate issues like short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units, while also having a structure in place to respond to changing market conditions.
“One of the best things government can do,” Harness said, “is to learn when to get out of the way.”
The Housing & Property Development Committee meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in Conference Room A at Belfast City Hall. Their next meeting will be on Aug. 24.