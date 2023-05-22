News

BELFAST — It is a project that has been considered for nearly two decades.

Renovation work on the Belfast Community Co-Op, which has served the community for 30 years, began on May 15. For Co-Op General Manager Doug Johnson, it’s been a long time coming.

