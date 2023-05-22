BELFAST — It is a project that has been considered for nearly two decades.
Renovation work on the Belfast Community Co-Op, which has served the community for 30 years, began on May 15. For Co-Op General Manager Doug Johnson, it’s been a long time coming.
“I’ve been here 12 years,” Johnson said. “When I got here people had been talking about (Co-Op renovations) for a decade.”
The Co-Op is partnering with Warren Construction Group and Woodhull Architects on the project, expected to take nearly a year. The Co-Op is also working with National Co-Op Grocers to help facilitate a process that allows renovation and commerce to occur simultaneously.
“Our goal is to stay open the entire time,” Johnson said. “NCG has done hundreds of these projects across the county without doing any closings.”
Renovations to the Community Co-Op will take three stages and will includes many of the improvements have been requested by Co-op Owners for years.
The first stage, currently underway, will clear out the basement space to accommodate building infrastructure like HVAC, plumbing, heating, electrical, a processing operation, freezers and an electrical vertical lift.
“The vertical lift is important,” Johnson said. “It’s another way to ensure the safety of our workers and it will be welcome when we’re unloading during the winter.”
The second stage of renovations will focus on the street level. Additional freezers and new equipment will be installed. The café will be moved downstairs, until the new café is constructed in Stage 3.
The final stage will address the retail floor and construction of a new café space.
The renovation will add 33% more retail space, expanding the Co-Op’s bulk section to nearly double the current size, and creating a new home for our curbside program, Shop For Me.
Renovations will also update and expand the Co-Op production kitchen, allowing them to offer new menu items and bringing back the beloved community cafe.
The Co-Op is located at the site of the former A&P grocery store on High Street, built in 1963. Johnson noted that some building services have changed little since that time.
“The furnaces, and some of the other infrastructure, is very old or original,” he said. “Replacing all that will allow us to operate more efficiently.”
The renovation will replace decades worth of deferred infrastructure including electrical, plumbing, and HVAC.
“From a worker safety standpoint these changes are essential,” Johnson said. “Maintaining the safety of our workers is our highest priority.”
Benefits of the project will be enjoyed by everyone, including the 4800-plus member/owners of the Belfast Community Co-Op.
“When it’s complete, we’ll have added 100 linear feet of grocery space, 100 linear feet of refrigerated grocery space, and 33% more retail space,” Johnson said. “We’ll also have a new café seating area and curbside pick-up, which has been very popular.”
Woodhull (formally Caleb Johnson Studio) and Warren Construction have been working with the Belfast Community Co-op since 2019 to develop different design solutions to help the Co-op's vision to further its positive impact on the community. The renovations for the Co-op are all meant to enhance customer experience and satisfaction and re-position the building for future generations of patrons to come.
The renovations place an emphasis on natural materials and natural light, including a new glass-filled cafe addition, to improve client and employee well-being as well as highlight the quality products and prepared foods that the Co-op has to offer. Also, a curbside addition allows a new feature that softens pressure from the limited floor area and parking of the existing building and site.
A new merchandising layout designed by NCG increases product visibility and improves customer flow.
Johnson, who took over as Co-Op general manager in 2015, said the project began gaining steam in 2016.
“It’s taken this long to get the right movement, energy and resources to move forward,” Johnson said. “It’s very exciting to see it happening.”
Johnson said that over 230 Co-Op member/owners contributed $1.5 million to the capital campaign that will finance the renovation.
“The outpouring of support the people have for the Co-Op is really humbling,” Johnson said. “The result of our capital campaign was breathtaking, and our interactions with (member/owners) have been wonderful. We’re very excited. This will improve the customer, and worker, experience and take the Co-Op into the future.”