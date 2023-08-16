BELFAST — Belfast’s new Parks and Recreation director Zach Dozier has been well-traveled since graduating from college. Those adventures are serving him well as he transitions into his new position.
For the past three years, Dozier worked as a ranger at Camden Hills State Park. When the Parks and Recreation director’s position opened in Belfast, Dozier saw an opportunity.
“I was ready for the next thing,” he said. “I felt I’d gotten everything I could from the job at Camden Hills. I was ready to move on in my career and, hopefully, make a greater impact.”
Dozier hit the ground running. He began his duties in July during the Celtic Festival. He’s grateful for the assistance he’s receiving from retiring Parks and Recreation Director Norman Poirier.
“He knows so much,” Dozier said of Poirier. “Norm knows where the string starts, and he can hand it to me so that I can pull it in.”
While Dozier wrestles with Belfast's annual events, he can rest on a wealth of experience in parks.
Born in Portland, Oregon, Dozier came to Maine to attend the University of Maine at Fort Kent.
“I was going to study French,” Dozier said. “I got fed up with college and went back out West to work in an organic farm in Idaho. I realized that wasn’t the best time.”
Dozier returned to Maine to attend the University of Maine at Machias, graduating in 2009 with a degree in parks and recreation.
While in college at UMM, Dozier worked positions at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and spent time on a wildland fire crew. He also worked as a living history interpreter at the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Northern Virginia.
“I played a farmer from the 1700s,” he said. “We interpreted a tobacco farm for tourists and school groups.” Designed for recreational driving, the parkway links sites that commemorate important episodes in American history and preserve habitat for local wildlife.
Dozier has also been a ranger at Mt. Rainier in the state of Washington. Working the famous Wonderland Trail, Dozier would patrol the backcountry for three days and then work in the Wilderness Information Center, handing out hiking and climbing permits.
Following his stint in Virginia, Dozier and wife Julie ended up in Belfast. He took at job as a ranger at Acadia National Park in 2015 and 2016, serving on Cranberry Island. From there Dozier worked at the Maine State Museum until it closed during the pandemic. It was after that closure in 2020 that he accepted the position at Camden Hills State Park.
Dozier admits he’s too new to completely understand all of the moving parts to the position.
“So much of being experienced in a job is knowing the little things,” Dozier said. “Where the toilet paper is kept, which key fits which door, that kind of thing. Once you get those things down, it makes everything else easier.”
Dozier says one of his priorities will be making Belfast’s parks more accessible to people with disabilities and educating the public on the opportunities available at the parks.
“There’s a lot of spaces that aren’t well-known,” he said. “For instance, there’s a place they call the ski slope, Pendleton Park, that is getting some interest from the New England Mountain Biking Association. I’d like to expand the scope of outdoor activities.”
Dozier lives locally with his wife and young son, Leif. He says his affinity for the new position is equally based on his prior experience, and his experiences in Belfast.
“We’ve lived in Belfast the better part of a decade,” Dozier said. “Whenever I had free time, I’d find myself in one of Belfast’s parks. My son took swimming lessons in (the City Park pool). We have a lot of our lives here; it seemed like a great fit.”