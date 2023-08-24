News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins announced today that the Maine Department of Transportation, the Maine Department of Marine Resources and the Passamaquoddy Tribe have received a total of $35,119,271 through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Culvert Aquatic Organism Passage program.

This program, established through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will assist with the replacement of road stream culverts in 15 communities across Maine. Collins, vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, was part of the core group of 10 senators who negotiated the text of the IIJA.

