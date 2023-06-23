WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Thursday, June 22, that she has secured $2 million for Waldo Community Action Partners' facility construction in the Fiscal Year 2024 Agriculture and Rural Development appropriations bill.
The bill, which was officially approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday, now awaits consideration by the full Senate and House.
“The Waldo Community Action Partners provide vital services like heating assistance, housing, job training, and transportation for low-income individuals and families throughout the region,” Collins said in the announcement.
“This funding will support their work to combat poverty, provide Head Start education, and supply warming centers for at-risk populations in Waldo County."
Donna Kelley, president and CEO of WCAP, said the organization appreciates Collins' support "and the opportunity these funds will provide to establish one central facility."
"This funding will position us to better meet the evolving and changing needs of our individuals, families and community, while also improving service coordination and outcomes for years to come.”
Waldo Community Action Partners currently operates out of several small, disconnected offices. The new facility will allow them to consolidate and offer their services from one centralized location.
In 2021, Congress reinstituted Congressionally Directed Spending. Since that decision, Sen. Collins has secured more than $500 million for hundreds of Maine projects for FY 2022 and FY 2023.