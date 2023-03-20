BELFAST — The final program in the Come Boating! Winter Adventure Series takes place virtually on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. with Arista Holden introducing The Atlantic Challenge. To register for the Zoom link to this program, which is cosponsored by Belfast Free Library, go to belfastlibrary.org/adult-programs/ and find the listing.
The Atlantic Challenge Contest of Seamanship is coming to Belfast in July 2024. Young adult crews from as many as 16 countries will convene for a week to showcase their maritime skills in a friendly competition, while creating an international community. The seamanship events test elements of sailing, rowing, rope-work and style.
Holden will share anecdotes about community building via rowing and sailing in traditional boats, the upcoming contest in Belfast, and the summer programs available to the public in Penobscot Bay in 2023.
Holden is the U.S. trustee for Atlantic Challenge and currently runs the Bantry Bay gig program in Belfast. Originally from Lincolnville, Holden grew up sailing in various traditional small craft throughout Penobscot Bay. She participated as a crewmember in the 2002 Atlantic Challenge Contest in Rockland.
Ever since, Holden has been leading sailing trips for Outward Bound, NOLS, the Nova Scotia Sea School, the Wooden Boat School, and has trained the Atlantic Challenge U.S. team and other Bantry Bay gig programs since 2010.