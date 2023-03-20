News

BELFAST — The final program in the Come Boating! Winter Adventure Series takes place virtually on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. with Arista Holden introducing The Atlantic Challenge. To register for the Zoom link to this program, which is cosponsored by Belfast Free Library, go to belfastlibrary.org/adult-programs/ and find the listing.

The Atlantic Challenge Contest of Seamanship is coming to Belfast in July 2024. Young adult crews from as many as 16 countries will convene for a week to showcase their maritime skills in a friendly competition, while creating an international community. The seamanship events test elements of sailing, rowing, rope-work and style.