A compilation of upcoming events in and around Waldo County.
Free Earth Day Seedlings
BELFAST — Maine Forest Service’s Project Canopy and Belfast Free Library will give away year-old white spruce seedlings. Order a free kit at the library during April, pick it up before May 15 and plant your seedling soon after to grow successfully. FMI: Stephanie Holman at Belfast Free Library, 338-3884, ext. 26.
‘Popcorn Falls’ Play
WINTERPORT — Friday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 29, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m.: Winterport Open Stage performs this comedy at Samuel Wagner Middle School, 19 Williams Way. The sleepy town of Popcorn Falls is facing bankruptcy, so the citizens' only hope is to open a theater. Tickets: $15/adults, $10/seniors and students younger than 15; available at winterportopenstage.net or at the door.
Trash Pickup
BROOKS — Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. 'til lunchtime: Roadside trash pickup day. Trash bags, bottled water, gloves and sign-up sheets will be available at the Varney Memorial Building for participants, as will coffee and doughnuts, at 9 a.m. Pizza and soda will be available at 11 a.m. FMI: Linda Lord at lhl@fairpoint.net or 722-3156.
Benefit Auction
SEARSPORT — Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.; preview 8 to 9:45 a.m., Mermaid Plaza, Route 1: Furnishings for a home, cottage or airbnb. Auctioning contents of the home of the late Lloyd and Mildred Rainey, plus collectible coins, fine and costume jewelry, antique buttons, a large crazy quilt, quality art pieces, more. Proceeds benefit local missions of the First Congregational Church of Searsport. All proceeds will benefit the many local missions of the church. Auctioneer: Linda M. Payson.
Ecology Learning Center Earth Day Event
UNITY — Saturday, April 29, 1 p.m.: The Ecology Learning Center will host an Earth Day event at Triplet Park. FMI: Visit The Ecology Learning Center's Facebook page.
Benefit Supper
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Saturday, April 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Supper in the lower level of Town Hall to benefit the Sandy Point Community Hall Building Campaign.
Public Supper
SEARSMONT — Saturday, April 29, 5-7 p.m.: Searsmont Fire Department supper at the Fire Station. Chop suey, baked beans, hot dogs, mac and cheese, shepherd’s pie, homemade yeast rolls, and desserts. Adults $10, children under 12, $5.
Café Italia
BELFAST — Saturday, April 29, 5:30 p.m.: Annual Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County spring fundraiser at Waldo County Shrine Club on Northport Avenue. Buffet pasta dinner served in a “Italian Café.” Social time at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Presentation: 'The Way'
SEARSPORT — Sunday, April 30, 7 p.m.: Searsport United Methodist Church on Main Street presents the Passion Story performed in shadow, told with scripture, song and prose. All are welcome. No admission charge.
Music Together
BELFAST — Saturdays, May 6 and June 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m.: Free early childhood opportunity for families at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. A teacher from Midcoast Music Academy leads families in circle songs, instrument play and rhythm.
Used Book Sale
BELFAST — Saturday, May 6, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Monthly book sale by "Friends of Belfast Free Library in the downstairs lobby. Donations of up to 12 recent books in good condition are welcomed.
Conservation District Plant Sale
UNITY — Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Waldo County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual tree, shrub and native plant sale at Maine TradeHers Market, 956 Albion Road. Pre-order online at waldocountysoilandwater.com by April 28 for pickup May 6. There will also be products from local farms and vendors.
Spring Cleanup
NORTHPORT — Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-noon: Roadside cleanup. Meet at the Town Office at 8 a.m. for instructions and assignments along with fresh coffee and locally baked goods.
Benefit Supper
BROOKS — Saturday, May 6, 4:30 to 6 p.m.: The Varney Ladies Fellowship will hold a fund-raising dinner at the Varney Memorial Building with spaghetti with meat or vegetarian sauce, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Carry-out available.
Cornerspring Spring Fling
MONROE — Saturday, May 6, 5 to 8 p.m.: Cornerspring Montessori will host its annual benefit at The Barn at Rosemoore. Proceeds support the school’s Tuition Assistance Program, which helps Waldo County families access a Montessori education for their children. Open to all with live music, auction and cash bar. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Call 338-5800 or email info@cornerspringmontessori.com.
May Breakfast
UNITY — Sunday, May 7, 7-10 a.m.: Troy Fire Ladies Auxiliary’s 70th annual May Breakfast and raffle at Benjamin Berry Post 50, Windemere Lane, Unity. Menu includes eggs, scrambled or fried; bacon, home fries, baked beans, muffins, doughnuts, coffee, tea or juice. $10 for adults, $5 for children over 5.
Spring Sports Day
BELFAST — Sunday, May 7, 1 p.m.: Hospice Volunteers’ event at Belfast Boathouse, rain or shine. Free sit-down café serving homemade scones with cream, hot tea and lemonade. Flower bouquets and seedlings for sale from Villageside Farm in Freedom. Craft activities, card making, face painting, croquet, three-legged races, egg and spoon races. FMI: facebook.com/HVOWC, hospicevolunteersofwaldocounty.org, 505-4434 or waldohospicevolunteers@gmail.com.
International Migratory Bird Day
UNITY — Saturday, May 13, 7 to 10 a.m.: Sebasticook Regional Land Trust board chair Tom Aversa will lead the annual Unity Wetlands bird walk at Rines Wetland and Wildlife Preserve to look for resident and migratory birds. Bring binoculars and dress for trail conditions. All ages welcome but no pets, please!
GOP Spring Fling Dinner
BROOKS — Friday, May 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Waldo County Republicans' annual fundraiser at Brooks Pentecostal Church. Keynoter will be Sam Bridges, new Maine GOP vice chair, who will speak to reaching out to new groups, especially youth. Dinner: Olive Garden, $30, $20 for under age 30. Bring a young friend and/or give them a ticket. FMI: MaryAnne Kinney, 568-7577, or Joe, 570-6155.
Benefit Plant Sale
LINCOLNVILLE — Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lincolnville Community Library, 208 Main St., hosts its annual plant sale. Order by May 10 for geraniums and a selection of trees and shrubs are part of the library's sale. On day of, find a wide variety of hardy perennials and hundreds of plants and annual flower and vegetable seedlings. All proceeds benefit the library. FMI and to preorder geraniums, trees and shrubs, email questions@lincolnvillelibrary.org or call 706-3896 and leave phone number and order.