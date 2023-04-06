News

Belfast Free Library Storytime

BELFAST — Fridays, April 7, 14 and 21, 10-11 a.m.: Created with preschoolers in mind; enjoyed by infants through elementary age. Stories are read aloud or told, brought to life with puppets and felt pieces, and often followed by a craft. April 7, “Frog Friends and the Big Night(s)”; April 14, “Mud Puddles and Mud Pies”; April 21, “Earth Day Celebration Through Story.”

Recommended for you