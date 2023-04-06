Belfast Free Library Storytime
BELFAST — Fridays, April 7, 14 and 21, 10-11 a.m.: Created with preschoolers in mind; enjoyed by infants through elementary age. Stories are read aloud or told, brought to life with puppets and felt pieces, and often followed by a craft. April 7, “Frog Friends and the Big Night(s)”; April 14, “Mud Puddles and Mud Pies”; April 21, “Earth Day Celebration Through Story.”
Torn Paper Collages
BELFAST — Friday, April 7, 4-5:30 p.m., Belfast Free Library: All supplies will be provided for ages 11-17 to create their own torn paper collages.
Forest Therapy/Forest Bathing Walk
SEARSPORT — Saturday, April 8, 9:45 a.m.-noon: Joanne Moesswilde guides a forest therapy walk on Sears Island. Also known as forest bathing, this practice supports health and wellness through guided immersion in the forest to promote well-being. To learn more and register, email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org.
Nature Walk: Mosses, Lichens, Birds and Waterfalls
BELFAST — Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-noon: Nature Walk at Stephenson Preserve, outer High Street, across the road from the Rail Trail. Explore the elfin and arboreal forest preserved by Coastal Mountains Land Trust. Its shaded slopes are home to many bird and plant species. Park at the parking lot halfway along the Rail Trail. Bring binoculars and a hand lens. FMI: 338-1147.
Bean Supper
PROSPECT – Saturday, April 8, 4 to 6 p.m.: Prospect Community Center hosts its first benefit supper of 2023 in the dining room, corner of Routes 1A and 174, opposite the Fire House. Baked beans, hot dogs, yeast rolls, pulled pork, lasagna, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, clam, and chicken casseroles, fresh salads, and homemade pies, cakes and yeast rolls. Adults $10. Children under 12, $2. You can’t eat at home for less! Benefit for building maintenance and community concerns. FMI: 567-3170 or jmcveigh261@gmail.com. Takeout available.
Easter Community Dinner
ROCKLAND — Sunday, April 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Adas Yoshuron Synagogue is sponsoring its annual Easter Day Community Dinner, takeout style, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 11 White St. The takeout meal will be a full ham dinner, with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, bread and dessert. FMI: Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, 594-4523.
Tech Center Tour, Panel Discussion
WALDO — Tuesday, April 11, 9-11:30 a.m.: Homeschoolers, high school students and parents are invited to visit Waldo County Technical Center and learn about free technical training with a school tour and a student panel Q&A. Light lunch provided. RSVP by April 7 to Bonnie Kein at 342-5231, ext. 205, or email bkein@ waldotech.org.
Medicare 101
BELFAST — Second Tuesday of each month, beginning April 11, at 1 p.m., at Spectrum Generations’ Belfast Office, 18 Merriam Road: A State Health Insurance Assistance Program certified instructor offers unbiased information about plans, plus tips for saving money and avoiding penalties. Recommended for those turning 65. Call Jeanne McIntyre to register, 930-8081. Also offered May 9 and June 13.
Good Day Memory Café
SEARSPORT – Wednesday, April 12, 9 to 9:45 a.m., Carver Memorial Library: A free, fun, friendly and relaxed environment for people with dementia (or any memory concerns), their care partners, friends and family. Socialize and enjoy special activities led by Ronda Nichols, outreach librarian. Theme for April is “Dogs.” Offered in conjunction with the library’s Reading2Connect book collection in the Large Print section, designed to spark older adults’ abilities to reflect, remember, learn and express themselves. FMI: 548-2303 or staff@carverlibrary.org.
Talk: Riding the TransAmerica Trail
LINCOLNVILLE — Wednesday, April 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Lincolnville Community Library, 208 Main St.: Rick Boulet of the Blue Hill Public Library shows photos and talks about his six-week, 12,000-mile motorcycle ride from Maine to Portland, Oregon, and back again.
LEGO Club
BELFAST – Thursday, April 13, 4-5 p.m.: Belfast Free Library. Take the monthly build challenge, work on your own or with others, ask for help finding pieces and feel free to tell about your creation. All LEGO creations will be displayed until the next LEGO Club.
Horror Play Reading Group
BELFAST — Friday, April 14, 4-5:30 p.m.: Belfast Free Library hosts a third Horror Play Reading Group for ages 11-17. Free and open to all reading levels, especially if you like scary books, reading plays or eating doughnut holes!
Prom Dress Giveaway
BELFAST — Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15: Cinderella Project of Maine holds its Prom Dress Giveaway by appointment at the Wentworth Event Center, 139 Searsport Ave. Many new dress donations plus accessories. This is a Waldo Community Action Partners event, sponsored by First National Bank and First National Bank Wealth Management. Book an appointment online at waldocap.org or call 338-6809.