GBAM Brown Bag Lunches
BELFAST — Wednesdays through March 29, noon-1 p.m.: All are invited to bring lunch and join discussions at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church parish house, 95 Court St. Each week will focus on “Encountering God, the Spirit, the Holy, the Divine, the Sacred in the Arts and in the World Around Us.” Coffee and tea provided.
Lenten Study
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Wednesdays through March 29, 6:30 p.m.: Sandy Point Congregational Church, 695 Route 1, hosts a Lenten Studies program with homemade soup and bread at 6 p.m. Discussions of readings from Adam Hamilton’s “Making Sense of the Bible: Rediscovering the Power of Scripture Today.” Zoom option. FMI: 323-7900.
Talk: Fish, Falcons and Frogs
BELFAST: Thursday, March 16, 6:30 p.m., Belfast Free Library Abbott Room: Murray Carpenter, Belfast resident, amateur naturalist, freelance writer and Maine Public's climate reporter will talk about "Fish, Falcons and Frogs: Dramatic Migrations." Sponsored by Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition.
Live Band: New Shades of Blue
BELFAST — Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m.: This trio brings finger-snapping, retro-jazz sensibility to The Underground Lounge, 17 Court St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, cash only at the door.
Teen Collage, Journal Making
BELFAST — Friday, March 17, 4-5:30 p.m.: All supplies provided for ages 11 to 17 to create their own collages in the Dada style at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St.
St. Patrick's Day Dinner
SEARSPORT — Friday, March 17, 4 to 6 p.m. at Searsport United Methodist Church, 43 East Main St.: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, biscuits and dessert for a suggested donation of $12 each. Proceeds support Searsport and North Searsport United Methodist churches. Reserve your meal: Call Jayne Snowdale at 407-694-8733 or Judy Staples at 930-5263.
Friday Night Lecture
BROOKS — Friday, March 17, 7 p.m. at Fairhaven Camps lodge, 81 W. Fairhaven Lane: The Gospel Alliance of Maine presents a free lecture by philosopher Dr. Esther Lightcap Meek. Dr. Meek's area of expertise is epistemology and her talk will revolve around a Biblical perspective of meaning, knowledge and identity. This is also the 20th anniversary of her book on epistemology, "Longing to Know." It is recommended that those planning to attend to familiarize themselves with her text prior to the lecture. This event is free and open to the public. FMI and to register, email Garrett at info@tributeblog.me.
St. Patrick's Day Breakfast
MONROE — Saturday, March 18, 7 to 9 a.m.: Monroe Lions Club will host a community St. Patrick’s Day breakfast at the Monroe Church.
St. Patrick's Day Breakfast
FREEDOM — Saturday, March 18, 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Freedom Congregational Church: Pancakes, bacon, home fries, biscuits and gravy, juice, coffee and tea. Adults $10, children $5, and under 3 eat free.
Repair Café
BELFAST — Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m. to noon at Waldo County Y: Do you have a broken small appliance, your vacuum doesn’t suck, there are holes in your clothes or your favorite knick knack cracked? bring them on over to get fixed. Keep things working, save some money and have some fun.
This is a free event. Please bring replacement parts if you have them.
Third Act Rally
BELFAST — Tuesday, March 21, 8 to 9 a.m.: Join members of Third Act Maine participants in the Third Act National Day of Action rally aimed at banks that support fossil fuel projects. Also in Portland from 3 to 4:30 p.m. FMI: visit thirdactmaine on Facebook for the Portland event. For the local event, call 573-0430 or email 3rdactmidcoastmaine@gmail.com.
Teens Create
SEARSPORT — Tuesday, March 21, 3 p.m.: Fun activities and time to socialize for ages 12 to 19 at Carver Memorial Library, 12 Union St. FMI: carverlibrary.org.
Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition Reading Group
BELFAST — Thursday, March 23, 6-7 p.m.: The group discusses “Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains” by Kerri Arsenault at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. This combination of memoir, nonfiction, reflection and cultural criticism, hinges on the author growing up in Mexico, Maine, where a paper mill provided jobs for nearly everyone in town. The library will help participants borrow copies and Left Bank Books offers a 15% discount to readers in the BBWC Reading Group. FMI: belfastbaywatershed.org.
Maine Maple Weekend
Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26, sugar houses will be open to the public for this annual event, offering tours, demonstrations, tastes and more.
Pancake Breakfast
FREEDOM — Sunday, March 26, 8-10 a.m.: Hosted by Beaver Hill Plantation at Freedom Grange Hall.
Poetry Reading: Judy Kaber
BELFAST — Thursday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. in the Abbott Room of Belfast Free Library: Help celebrate the end of Judy Kaber's reign as poet laureate of Belfast. Though she is ceding her title, she will remain active in the city’s poetic community. Kaber will read some of her new and older poems and has invited a selection of poets to share some of their poems as well. Their books will be available for sale. Donation jar available for the Karie Friedman fund to support the children’s April poetry contest at the library as well as other poetry events in town. Free and open to all.
Music Together
BELFAST — Saturday, April 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m.: Free early childhood opportunity for families at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St., sponsor, and conducted through a partnership with Midcoast Music Academy. A music teacher leads families in circle songs, instrument play and rhythm.
Easter Community Dinner
ROCKLAND — Sunday, April 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Adas Yoshuron Synagogue is sponsoring its annual Easter Day Community Dinner, takeout style, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 11 White St. The takeout meal will be a full ham dinner, with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, bread and dessert. FMI: Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, 594-4523.
Prom Dress Giveaway
BELFAST — Saturday, April 15: Cinderella Project of Maine holds its Prom Dress Giveaway by appointment at the Wentworth Event Center, 139 Searsport Ave. This is a Waldo Community Action Partners event, sponsored this year by First National Bank and First National Bank Wealth Management. Contact WCAP at 338-6809 for more information or to book an appointment.
UU Church Weddings
BELFAST — The Unitarian Universalist Church of Belfast is now open for weddings. Restored and equipped with the latest technology, the historic church is able to share ceremonies live and recorded online, and has a commercial kitchen and space for a reception. The Rev. Amy Fiorilli officiates, and a secondary officiant is available when needed. FMI: Cayla Miller, office administrator, at office.uubelfast@gmail.com or 338-4482; or visit uubelfast.com/weddings.