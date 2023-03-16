News

GBAM Brown Bag Lunches

BELFAST — Wednesdays through March 29, noon-1 p.m.: All are invited to bring lunch and join discussions at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church parish house, 95 Court St. Each week will focus on “Encountering God, the Spirit, the Holy, the Divine, the Sacred in the Arts and in the World Around Us.” Coffee and tea provided.

