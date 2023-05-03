A compilation of upcoming events in and around Waldo County.
‘Popcorn Falls’ Play
WINTERPORT — Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 7, 3 p.m.: Winterport Open Stage performs this comedy at Samuel Wagner Middle School, 19 Williams Way. The sleepy town of Popcorn Falls is facing bankruptcy, so the citizens' only hope is to open a theater. Tickets: $15/adults, $10/seniors and students younger than 15; available at winterportopenstage.net or at the door.
Spring Cleanup
NORTHPORT — Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-noon: Roadside cleanup. Meet at the Town Office at 8 a.m. for instructions and assignments along with fresh coffee and locally baked goods.
Car Show
THORNDIKE — Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Mount View Complex. Rain date May 13. Free admission for spectators; $5 per vehicle. Touch-a-Truck for kids, concession foods available for purchase, various vendors on site. Bring your whole family! Proceeds support MVHS Project Graduation.
SSCL Story Hour
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Saturday, May 6, 10 to 11 a.m.: Stockton Springs Community Library.
Music Together
BELFAST — Saturdays, May 6 and June 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m.: Free early childhood opportunity for families at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. A teacher from Midcoast Music Academy leads families in circle songs, instrument play and rhythm.
Free Fishing Expo
ROCKPORT — Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: George's River Trout Unlimited invites fly fishers and anyone interested in fly fishing and/or cold water conservation to Maine Sport, 115 Commercial St. Free demonstrations and instruction fly casting, fly tying and wading safety; raffle with prizes including a guided drift boat trip, $250 Maine Sport gift certificate and LL Bean fly rod outfit ($10/tkt; 3 for $20); and a fishing gear tag sale. Silent auction, currently live online, with 20-25 new and gently used items including rods, reels, tying vises, guided ½ day fishing trip, etc. FMI: georgesrivertu.org.
Used Book Sale
BELFAST — Saturday, May 6, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Monthly book sale by "Friends of Belfast Free Library in the downstairs lobby. Donations of up to 12 recent books in good condition are welcomed.
Benefit Supper
BROOKS — Saturday, May 6, 4:30 to 6 p.m.: The Varney Ladies Fellowship will hold a fund-raising dinner at the Varney Memorial Building with spaghetti with meat or vegetarian sauce, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Takeout available.
Cornerspring Spring Fling
MONROE — Saturday, May 6, 5 to 8 p.m.: Cornerspring Montessori's annual benefit at The Barn at Rosemoore. Proceeds support the Tuition Assistance Program. Open to all with live music, auction and cash bar. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Call 338-5800 or email info@cornerspringmontessori.com.
May Breakfast
UNITY — Sunday, May 7, 7-10 a.m.: Troy Fire Ladies Auxiliary’s 70th annual May Breakfast and raffle at Benjamin Berry Post 50, Windemere Lane. Eggs scrambled or fried, bacon, home fries, baked beans, muffins, doughnuts, coffee, tea or juice. $10 for adults, $5 for children over 5.
Veterans Memorial Park Dedication
MONROE -- Sunday, May 7, noon: Join the Monroe Lions Club for a dedication ceremony at the new park, across from Monroe Community Church on East Main Street.
Spring Sports Day
BELFAST — Sunday, May 7, 1 p.m.: Hospice Volunteers’ family-friendly event at Belfast Boathouse, rain or shine. Free sit-down café serving homemade scones with cream, hot tea and lemonade. Flower bouquets and seedlings for sale from Villageside Farm in Freedom. Craft activities, card making, face painting, croquet, three-legged races, egg and spoon races. FMI: facebook.com/HVOWC, hospicevolunteersofwaldocounty.org, 505-4434 or waldohospicevolunteers@gmail.com.
Historical Society Talk
SEARSPORT -- Sunday, May 7, 1:30 p.m.: Faith Campbell will talk about Maine women and the Civil War. While men were away during the war, the women carried on raising families, running the farm or family business and keeping their towns running smoothly.
Farmers Market
BELFAST — Monday, May 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to Biscone Medical Building, 119 Northport Ave., across from Waldo County General Hospital. As part of National Nurses and Hospital Week, care team members and community vendors will showcase and sell homegrown and homemade products, baked goods, produce and more.
Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays beginning May 8, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.
Landlocked Salmon Show and Tell
ROCKPORT — Monday, May 8, 6 p.m.: George's River Trout Unlimited chapter members present the nuts and bolts of fly fishing for landlocked salmon in Maine – where to go, how to fish, when to fish, and more. Informal gathering at 6 p.m. (Pizza available for purchase by the slice.) Presentation at 7 p.m. Maine Sport, 115 Commercial St. FMI: georgesrivertu.org. Free and open to the public.
Free Film Showing: 'Dawnland'
BELFAST — Wednesday, May 10, 6 p.m.: Belfast Free Library. Time will be allowed for post-viewing discussion led by Waldo Reads Together facilitators. All are welcome.
International Migratory Bird Day
UNITY — Saturday, May 13, 7 to 10 a.m.: Sebasticook Regional Land Trust board chair Tom Aversa will lead the annual Unity Wetlands bird walk at Rines Wetland and Wildlife Preserve, Waterville Road, to look for resident and migratory birds. Bring binoculars and dress for trail conditions. All ages welcome but no pets, please!
Pie Sale
UNITY — Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m., pie sale and raffle to benefit The Open Door, 180 Depot St. Pie donations welcomed.
Old Fashioned Turkey Supper
NORTHPORT — Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.: Supper at Northport Excelsior Masonic Lodge at the lodge in Saturday Cove. Proceeds benefit local scholarships and charities.
Dinner, Pie & Cake Auction
BELFAST — Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m., The First Church in Belfast, upstairs Fellowship Hall, corner of Court and Spring streets. Auction follows a roast pork dinner, including a baked potato bar. $12 per person, $5 for under 12. Auctioneer is Kenn Ortmann. Proceeds will benefit projects of the church's 8 O'Clock Service Club. All are welcome.
Groundbreaking
BELFAST — Monday, May 15, 1 p.m.: Belfast Community Co-op will break ground for its expansion and renovations.
GOP Spring Fling Dinner
BROOKS — Friday, May 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Waldo County Republicans' annual fundraiser at Brooks Pentecostal Church. Keynoter will be Sam Bridges, new Maine GOP vice chair, who will speak to reaching out to new groups, especially youth. Dinner: Olive Garden, $30, $20 for under age 30. Bring a young friend and/or give them a ticket. FMI: MaryAnne Kinney, 568-7577, or Joe, 570-6155.
Benefit Plant Sale
LINCOLNVILLE — Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lincolnville Community Library, 208 Main St., hosts its annual plant sale. Order by May 10 for geraniums, trees and shrubs. More plants available day of. Proceeds benefit the library. FMI and preorders: questions@lincolnvillelibrary.org or 706-3896; leave phone number and order.
BAHS 50th Class Reunion
BELFAST — Saturday, July 22, 4 p.m., Waldo County Shrine Club. Save the date for Belfast Area High School Class of 1973 reunion. Spread the word.