A compilation of upcoming events in and around Waldo County.
Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.
Marvel Trivia For Teens
BELFAST — Join us at the Belfast Free Library as we test our knowledge and celebrate the characters and action in the Marvel universe. Fun will be had and prizes will be given. Friday May 26 3:30-4:30.
Donate Blood In Belfast
BELFAST — The American Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood or platelets now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead.Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply. Two donation opportunities are available in Belfast in the coming weeks.
Belfast
5/25/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Belfast Boat House, 34 Commercial St.
6/8/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Belfast Boat House, 34 Commercial St.
Memorial Day
Monday, May 29
BELFAST:
9 a.m. - Service at POW/MIA Monument at Memorial Bridge.
9:20 a.m. - Service at American Legion Hall.
9:45 a.m. - Service at VFW Hall.
10 a.m. - Services begin in Grove Cemetery.
10:30 a.m. - Parade lineup at Renys Plaza.
11 a.m. - Parade begins from Renys to the waterfront, traveling down Main Street.
LIBERTY - Lineup begins at 10:30 a.m. at Walker School. Parade begins at 11 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the first, second and and third most patriotic floats, $75 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third.
MONROE: Parade at 11 a.m., followed by chicken barbecue and more at Gesner Park.
PROSPECT: Memorial Day Parade, time TBD.
SEARSMONT: Memorial Day Parade, time TBD. FMI, contact Parade Committee Chairman Jesse Gogan, 342-4133, jessegogan@yahoo.com.
UNITY: Memorial Day Parade, 9 a.m. meet at the Town Office at 8:30 a.m. FMI: Randy Parker, 323-3412.
Annual Drinkwater School Plant Sale
NORTHPORT — The Edna Drinkwater School, 56 Bayside Road, Northport, will host our annual plant sale on Thursday, June 1st from 10:30-5:30, and Friday, June 2nd from 9:30-1:30. A variety of vegetable, fruit, herbs, and flower seedlings will be available in 6-packs, pots, and hanging baskets. We appreciate your support of our student-run plant sale and look forward to seeing you soon! For more information, contact Abby Plummer at 338-3430 or aplummer@drinkwaterschool.org.
Music Together
BELFAST — Saturday, June 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m.: Free early childhood opportunity for families at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. A teacher from Midcoast Music Academy leads families in circle songs, instrument play and rhythm.
Annual Book, Bake & Plant Sale
STOCKTON SPRINGS — On Saturday, June 3rd from 9 am to 1 pm the Stockton Springs Community Library will host its very popular Annual Book, Bake, and Plant Sale at the library on Main Street in Stockton Springs.
Diversity in Unity Parade
UNITY — Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m.: Diversity in Unity parade;community barbecue at noon. Diversity in Unity is a new group "promoting greater diversity, inclusion and equity in the beautiful Unity, Maine area."
Waldo County Triad Senior Appeciation Day
BELFAST — Thursday June 8, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon at Tarratine Tribe 13 on 153 Main St. in Belfast. All activities are FREE to those 50 years of age and older. The entire cost will be covered by Triad in partnership with a number of area businesses and organizations. Come join in on a fun event designed to show appreciation for the Seniors of Waldo County.
BAHS 50th Class Reunion
BELFAST — Saturday, July 22, 4 p.m., Waldo County Shrine Club. Save the date for Belfast Area High School Class of 1973 reunion. Spread the word.