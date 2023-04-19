Earth Day Poetry Contest
BELFAST — April is National Poetry Month. Belfast Free Library invites children and teens to write an earth-inspired poem in any format. Entries will be judged by former Belfast Poet Laureate Judy Kaber. Drop off or email sholman@belfastlibrary.org by April 25. Prizes for children up to age 10 and prizes for teens 11-17.
Free Earth Day Seedlings
BELFAST — Maine Forest Service’s Project Canopy and Belfast Free Library will give away year-old white spruce seedlings. Stop in at the library during April and register to receive a free kit with a white spruce seedling, care sheet, stickers, bookmark, Tree Owners Manual and Letter of Adoption. You will be contacted in early May to come and pick up your kit before May 15 and plant your seedling soon after to grow successfully. FMI: Stephanie Holman at Belfast Free Library, 338-3884, ext. 26.
Earth Day Poetry
BELFAST — Wednesday, April 19, 6 p.m.: Peace & Social Justice Forum/Waldo County will celebrate Earth Day and Poetry Month in the Abbott Room, Belfast Free Library, with an evening of poetry. Bring a poem or two to read that celebrates Mother Earth. All are welcome. FMI: peace.and.justice.waldo@gmail.com.
Talk: Three Corners Solar Farm
WATERVILLE — Wednesday, April 19, 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Sebasticook Regional Land Trust Speaker Series will host a presentation on the status of the Three Corners Solar Farm by Deron Lawrence, senior director, natural resources permitting and policy, and Chad Allen, development manager, of Longroad Energy. The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years. Upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, it will be the largest solar project in Maine. All are welcome to attend the talk at the Chace Community Forum, 150 Main St., Waterville, to learn about details of the project, its impact on local natural resources, and Longroad Energy’s mitigation efforts.
What to Do and Where to Go
BELFAST — Thursday, April 20, 6:30 p.m.: Belfast Free Library Abbott Room. Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition presents Cloe Chunn recommending adventures on foot, two wheels and on water, including low-budget trips with low carbon impact.
Uncovering African American History in Maine
CASTINE — Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m.: Castine Historical Society launches “Hidden Legacies: Uncovering Castine’s African American History,” an educational series to tell the untold stories of African Americans in Castine and Maine. The series will begin with a Zoom talk on three centuries of Maine’s Black history by historian and journalist Bob Greene, an eighth-generation Mainer from Portland. The talk is free but registration is required at castinehistoricalsociety.org or phone the office at 326-4118. The series is funded by the Maine Humanities Council.
Earth Day Storytime
BELFAST — Friday, April 21, 10-11 a.m.: Belfast Free Library Storytime for preschool audiences and their families in the Abbott Room will be on the subject of Earth Day and celebrating our natural world. Stories will be told and read aloud, puppetry will bring stories to life and songs will be about our planet Earth. A film and a craft will follow.
Harry Potter Trivia for Teens
BELFAST — Friday, April 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Belfast Free Library: Remember and celebrate all things Harry Potter. Fun will be had and prizes will be given.
Yard and Bake Sale
PROSPECT — Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Prospect Community Center, routes 1A and 172 in Prospect, opposite the Fire House.
Earth Day Cleanup
UNITY — Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m.: Unity Rotary Club will sponsor an Earth Day event, picking up litter along Unity streets and highways. Meet at Triplet Park.
Let's Clean Up Searsport
SEARSPORT — Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon: Meet at Mermaid's Plaza for coffee, juice and doughnuts; wear a bright colored shirt and bring gloves and a bag. Cleanup ends at noon with lunch for volunteers. FMI: Steve, 930-5920. Sponsored by HOBBA.
Sears Island Hike
SEARSPORT — Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-noon: Join Greg Biddinger and Cloe Chunn to explore Sears Island. Hike one half of the island from 10 a.m. to noon and call it a day or continue on to hike the rest of the island. Meet at the Sears Island causeway gate. Bring water, lunch, weather and tick protection. FMI: 338-1147.
Touch-a-Train
UNITY — Saturday April 22, 11 a.m.-noon: Family event at Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad, 212 Depot St. Explore the train from 11 to 11:30 a.m; ride the train from 11:30 a.m. to noon. For more information or to register, contact Missy at 442-7963, ext. 286, or email melissakettell@mmcacorp.org.
Seed Swap
PALERMO — Saturday, April 22, 2-4 p.m.: Come to Palermo Community Library, 2789 Route 3, and exchange seeds with friends and neighbors. Bring whatever you’re willing to share — vegetables, flowers or ornamentals. Along with your seeds, bring a note with the name of the plant and instructions for starting the seeds. The library will have envelops available to carry home the seeds that are new to you. The event is free. FMI: call 993-6088, email palermomelibrary@gmail.com or visit palermo.lib.me.us.
Roadside Cleanup
ISLESBORO — Sunday, April 23, 9 a.m.-noon: Islesboro roadside cleanup. Coffee, muffins and bags for pickup, Town Office porch. Come and choose your route.
Violin Maker to Speak
FRANKFORT — Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m.: The Frankfort Historical Society’s monthly meeting will feature a presentation by Daniel Danforth on the history of his violin making. Light refreshments and a social time will follow.
Sears Island Science Squad
SEARSPORT — Wednesday, April 26, 4-5 p.m.: Friends of Sears Island will host an Earth Day-themed after-school program for kids ages 6-12 and an accompanying adult. The program will include a short children's nature-themed yoga program on the beach at Sears Island, led by yoga instructor Natasha Aston Hill. Carver Memorial Library will also join us to read aloud some Earth Day-themed books, and if time allows, participants can help with a beach cleanup at the end of the program. Preregister by emailing outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org.
Ecology Learning Center Earth Day Event
UNITY — Saturday, April 29, 1 p.m.: The Ecology Learning Center will host an Earth Day event at Triplet Park. FMI: Visit The Ecology Learning Center's Facebook page.
Café Italia
BELFAST — Saturday, April 29, 5:30 p.m.: Annual Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County spring fundraiser at Waldo County Shrine Club on Northport Avenue. Buffet pasta dinner served in a “Italian Café.” Social time at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Spring Cleanup
NORTHPORT — Saturday, May 6: Roadside cleanup. Details to be announced.
May Breakfast
UNITY — Sunday, May 7, 7-10 a.m.: Troy Fire Ladies Auxiliary’s 70th annual May Breakfast and raffle at Benjamin Berry Post 50, Windemere Lane, Unity. Menu includes eggs, scrambled or fried; bacon, home fries, baked beans, muffins, doughnuts, coffee, tea or juice. $10 for adults, $5 for children over 5.