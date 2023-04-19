News

Earth Day Poetry Contest

BELFAST — April is National Poetry Month. Belfast Free Library invites children and teens to write an earth-inspired poem in any format. Entries will be judged by former Belfast Poet Laureate Judy Kaber. Drop off or email sholman@belfastlibrary.org by April 25. Prizes for children up to age 10 and prizes for teens 11-17.

Recommended for you