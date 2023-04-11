Earth Day Poetry Contest
BELFAST — April is National Poetry Month. Belfast Free Library invites children and teens to write an earth-inspired poem in any format. Entries will be judged by former Belfast Poet Laureate Judy Kaber. Drop off or email sholman@belfastlibrary.org by April 25. Prizes for children up to age 10 and prizes for teens 11-17.
Free Earth Day Seedlings
BELFAST — Maine Forest Service’s Project Canopy and Belfast Free Library will give away year-old white spruce seedlings. Stop in at the library during April and register to receive a free kit with a white spruce seedling, care sheet, stickers, bookmark, Tree Owners Manual and Letter of Adoption. You will be contacted in early May to come and pick up your kit before May 15 and plant your seedling soon after to grow successfully. FMI: Stephanie Holman at Belfast Free Library, 338-3884, ext. 26.
Storytime
BELFAST — Friday, April 14, 10-11 a.m.: Belfast Free Library, "Mud Puddles and Mud Pies" for infants, preschoolers and elementary age. Stories are sometimes read aloud or told, brought to life with puppets and felt pieces and often followed by a craft.
Horror Play Reading Group
BELFAST — Friday, April 14, 4-5:30 p.m.: Belfast Free Library hosts a third Horror Play Reading Group for ages 11-17. Free and open to all reading levels, especially if you like scary books, reading plays or eating doughnut holes!
Prom Dress Giveaway
BELFAST — Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15: Cinderella Project of Maine holds its Prom Dress Giveaway by appointment at the Wentworth Event Center, 139 Searsport Ave. Many new dress donations plus accessories. Book an appointment online at waldocap.org or call 338-6809.
Repair Café
BELFAST — Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m.-noon, Waldo County Y: Think spring — bike checks, spring and summer clothes with holes, check out your blenders and summer small appliances, and what about the stuff you find during spring cleaning? Keep the broken stuff working. Please bring replacement parts all the labor is free and fun.
Free Talk: Invasive Plants
BELFAST — Tuesday, April 18, noon: Maine biologist Catherine Spolarich gives a free Belfast Garden Club talk, “A Gardener’s Guide to Action on Invasive Plants,” in person in the Abbott Room at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. A Zoom link is available. Visit belfastgardenclub.org.
Earth Day Poetry
BELFAST — Wednesday, April 19, 6 p.m.: Peace & Social Justice Forum/Waldo County will celebrate Earth Day and Poetry Month in the Abbott Room, Belfast Free Library, with an evening of poetry. Bring a poem or two to read that celebrates Mother Earth. All are welcome. FMI: peace.and.justice.waldo@gmail.com.
What to Do and Where to Go
BELFAST — Thursday, April 20, 6:30 p.m.: Belfast Free Library Abbott Room. Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition presents Cloe Chunn recommending adventures on foot, two wheels and on water, including low-budget trips with low carbon impact.
Earth Day Storytime
BELFAST — Friday, April 21, 10-11 a.m.: Belfast Free Library Storytime for preschool audiences and their families in the Abbott Room will be on the subject of Earth Day and celebrating our natural world. Stories will be told and read aloud, puppetry will bring stories to life and songs will be about our planet Earth. A film and a craft will follow.
Sears Island Hike
SEARSPORT — Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-noon: Join Greg Biddinger and Cloe Chunn to explore Sears Island. Hike one half of the island from 10 a.m. to noon and call it a day or continue on to hike the rest of the island. Meet at the Sears Island causeway gate. Bring water, lunch, weather and tick protection. FMI: 338-1147.
Sears Island Science Squad
SEARSPORT — Wednesday, April 26, 4-5 p.m.: Friends of Sears Island will host an Earth Day-themed after-school program for kids ages 6-12 and an accompanying adult. The program will include a short children's nature-themed yoga program on the beach at Sears Island, led by yoga instructor Natasha Aston Hill. Carver Memorial Library will also join us to read aloud some Earth Day-themed books, and if time allows, participants can help with a beach cleanup at the end of the program. Preregister by emailing outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org.