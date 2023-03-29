BELFAST — Thursday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. in the Abbott Room of Belfast Free Library: Help celebrate the end of Judy Kaber’s reign as poet laureate of Belfast. Though she is ceding her title, she will remain active in the city’s poetic community. Kaber will read some of her new and older poems and has invited a selection of poets to share some of their poems as well. Their books will be available for sale. Donation jar available for the Karie Friedman fund to support the children’s April poetry contest at the library as well as other poetry events in town. Free and open to all.
Healing Garden WorkshopBELFAST — Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. to noon: The Healing Garden offers “Tools for Healing,” a workshop will be held at the Belfast Dance Studio on High Street. Admission by donation. Learn more at TheHealingGardenMaine.org, by emailing info@thehealinggardenmaine.org or by calling 249-2261.
Story HourSTOCKTON SPRINGS — Saturday, April 1, 10 to 11 a.m.: Story Hour for children of all ages at Stockton Springs Community Library. Story, snacks and a craft activity. All are welcome! Visit stocktonspringslibrary.org for more information.
Music TogetherBELFAST — Saturday, April 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m.: Free early childhood opportunity for families at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St., sponsor, and conducted through a partnership with Midcoast Music Academy. A music teacher leads families in circle songs, instrument play and rhythm.
Nature Walk: Mosses, Lichens, Birds and WaterfallsBELFAST — Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-noon: Nature Walk at Stephenson Preserve, outer High Street, across the road from the Rail Trail. Explore the elfin and arboreal forest preserved by Coastal Mountains Land Trust. Its shaded slopes are home to many bird and plant species. Park at the parking lot halfway along the Rail Trail. Bring binoculars and a hand lens. FMI: 338-1147.
Easter Community DinnerROCKLAND — Sunday, April 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Adas Yoshuron Synagogue is sponsoring its annual Easter Day Community Dinner, takeout style, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 11 White St. The takeout meal will be a full ham dinner, with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, bread and dessert. FMI: Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, 594-4523.
Tech Center Tour, Panel DiscussionWALDO — Tuesday, April 11, 9-11:30 a.m.: Homeschoolers, high school students and parents are invited to visit Waldo County Technical Center and learn about free technical training with a school tour and a student panel Q&A. Light lunch provided. RSVP by April 7 to Bonnie Kein at 342-5231, ext. 205, or email bkein@ waldotech.org.
Prom Dress GiveawayBELFAST — Saturday, April 15: Cinderella Project of Maine holds its Prom Dress Giveaway by appointment at the Wentworth Event Center, 139 Searsport Ave. This is a Waldo Community Action Partners event, sponsored this year by First National Bank and First National Bank Wealth Management. Contact WCAP at 338-6809 for more information or to book an appointment.