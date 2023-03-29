News

Poetry Reading: Judy Kaber

BELFAST — Thursday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. in the Abbott Room of Belfast Free Library: Help celebrate the end of Judy Kaber’s reign as poet laureate of Belfast. Though she is ceding her title, she will remain active in the city’s poetic community. Kaber will read some of her new and older poems and has invited a selection of poets to share some of their poems as well. Their books will be available for sale. Donation jar available for the Karie Friedman fund to support the children’s April poetry contest at the library as well as other poetry events in town. Free and open to all.

