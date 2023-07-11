News

Steamboat Landing Park

Steamboat Landing Park will be converted to a theater on four Fridays in July and August as a community collaboration hosting outdoor movies. 

 By Jim Leonard

BELFAST — A partnership between law enforcement and a local business organization will bring four evenings of family fun to Steamboat Landing Park.

The Belfast Police Department, in conjunction with Our Town Belfast, presents the Summer Movie Series at Steamboat Landing Park beginning on Friday, July 14, with the Dr. Suess classic, "Horton Hears a Who."