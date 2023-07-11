BELFAST — A partnership between law enforcement and a local business organization will bring four evenings of family fun to Steamboat Landing Park.
The Belfast Police Department, in conjunction with Our Town Belfast, presents the Summer Movie Series at Steamboat Landing Park beginning on Friday, July 14, with the Dr. Suess classic, "Horton Hears a Who."
Additional shows are scheduled for July 28 ("Tooth Fairy," starring Duane “The Rock” Johnson), Aug. 4 ("Home Alone") and Aug. 25 ("Ice Age").
All shows are free and begin at dusk. If rain forces a postponement, the movie will air the following Wednesday.
The idea for the series grew out of a conversation on community policing.
“The officers and I were talking about ways we could get more involved with community and give back in a way that would be fun for everyone, especially families,” said Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. “We all thought movies in the park would be a perfect way to do it.”
Cormier took the idea to Belfast Parks and Recreation Director Norman Poirier, who suggested Cormier speak with Our Town Belfast Executive Director Amanda Cunningham.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” Cunningham said. “(Chief Cormier) has all these great ideas. His team wants to serve hot dogs and hand out popcorn, basically everything. He wants to transform our community with his form of policing. He wants the officers to do these kinds of events where they’re meeting people, and people are meeting them.”
The pair enlisted Bangor Savings Bank as a presenting sponsor and secured the services of BEL-TV director Ned Lightner to help set up and run the movies. Cormier and his officers will provide the rest of the heavy lifting.
“Partnering with Our Town Belfast gives (the officers) the opportunity to be involved in everything from planning and marketing, to set up and break down," the chief said.
Cormier says his officers will be mixing in more ways than one.
“We are hoping to provide something at each movie,” Cormier said. “We will have free popcorn and are trying to get a hot dog cart as well.”
Officers will help serve these items to moviegoers, allowing them unique access to the community.
“Partnering with the community on these types of events give us a chance to get to know everyone, and for everyone to get to know us in a positive, fun way. It also lets us help make Belfast a great place to live, and creates a feeling of being a part of the team.”
Our Town Belfast did outdoor movies in 2021, but a transition forced the organization to forego the event last summer. Cunningham is pleased to be able to offer the event again, in a way that helps forge community connections.
“It’s already getting a lot of traction,” Cunningham said of the movie series. “The movies are popular and family-friendly, and we’re expecting a lot of people. The officers will be our manpower and this is such a great way to bring the community together.”
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and beverages to the shows.
Again, all shows are free and begin at dusk with rain dates the following Wednesday. All movies will be shown at Steamboat Landing Park. Dates and movies are below.
July 14 – "Horton Hears a Who"
July 28 – "Tooth Fairy" (starring Duane “The Rock” Johnson)