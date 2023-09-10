BELFAST — AARP has revamped and updated its Smart Driver course, featuring a new workbook and new videos, both based on a research-based curriculum. Autumn is a good time for motorists age 50 and older to sharpen their skills and update their driving knowledge by participating in the Smart Driver program.
Instructor Paul Sheridan will leading a class at Reynolds House, 33 Booth Drive, on Friday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Know how to best adjust your side-view mirrors to eliminate blind spots? Do you know how to apply the four-second rule, and especially important here in Maine, when that should become a 5-, 6- or 7-second rule?
The main thrust of the course is about giving yourself every possible advantage now, and as you age, to be able to continue to drive safely for as long as you can.
You will be encouraged to look at your current driving habits while reinforcing the good ones, consider new habits, and increase awareness of changes in the roads, cars, and yourself. There is no exam, all work is in the classroom, and you get to keep your workbook for future activities and reference.
Those attending will learn defensive driving techniques and strategies, review new traffic laws, rules of the road, and more in the four-plus-hour course. They will discover how to adjust their driving to age-related changes in vision, hearing, and reaction time through an interactive discussion about the changing technology on newer vehicles and the warning signs that suggest when it is time to give up the keys.
Maine drivers 55 or older who successfully complete the AARP course are eligible for a car insurance discount, good for three years.
Course seating is limited. The fee is $25, with a $5 discount for AARP members.
Advance registration is required; call Paul Sheridan at (207) 322-3961 to reserve seat or for more information.
Bring a bag lunch for a half-hour break at 12:30 p.m.