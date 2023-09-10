Community News

BELFAST — AARP has revamped and updated its Smart Driver course, featuring a new workbook and new videos, both based on a research-based curriculum. Autumn is a good time for motorists age 50 and older to sharpen their skills and update their driving knowledge by participating in the Smart Driver program.

Instructor Paul Sheridan will leading a class at Reynolds House, 33 Booth Drive, on Friday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you