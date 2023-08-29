Community News

South Branch Marsh River

Paddle the South Branch of the Marsh River, pictured, on Saturday, Sept. 2, on an outing led by Cloe Chunn.

BELFAST — In September, Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition will host several nature outings and an evening program about climate change.

Paddle the South Branch of the Marsh River on Saturday, Sept. 2. Cloe Chunn of BBWC will lead a paddling excursion up the South Branch of the Marsh River in Frankfort. The group will meet at the Frankfort Boat Launch on Route 1A at 10 a.m. to paddle the rising tide 4 miles up to its head. After a picnic lunch, when the tide turns, the group will paddle back down, arriving back at the boat launch around 3 p.m. The outing is an opportunity to observe wildlife, which may include ducks, marsh birds, warblers, saltmarsh sharptail sparrows, eagles and ospreys, as well as saltmarsh grasses in late bloom. Participants will need to bring their own canoe or kayak, paddle, PFD, water, lunch, binoculars, and protection from sun, wind, rain and insects. The group is limited to 12. To register, call Chunn at 338-1147. The outing is free and open to the public.