BELFAST — In September, Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition will host several nature outings and an evening program about climate change.
Paddle the South Branch of the Marsh River on Saturday, Sept. 2. Cloe Chunn of BBWC will lead a paddling excursion up the South Branch of the Marsh River in Frankfort. The group will meet at the Frankfort Boat Launch on Route 1A at 10 a.m. to paddle the rising tide 4 miles up to its head. After a picnic lunch, when the tide turns, the group will paddle back down, arriving back at the boat launch around 3 p.m. The outing is an opportunity to observe wildlife, which may include ducks, marsh birds, warblers, saltmarsh sharptail sparrows, eagles and ospreys, as well as saltmarsh grasses in late bloom. Participants will need to bring their own canoe or kayak, paddle, PFD, water, lunch, binoculars, and protection from sun, wind, rain and insects. The group is limited to 12. To register, call Chunn at 338-1147. The outing is free and open to the public.
Explore the Little River Community Trail on Saturday, Sept. 23. BBWC invites the public to discover the “other end” of the Little River Community Trail where less foot traffic maintains a wilderness feel. The group will meet at the Hutchinson Center parking lot on Route 3 in Belfast, 80 Belmont Ave., at 10 a.m. This nature outing offers an opportunity to observe various trees, mosses, and lichens along the trail. Bring water, a snack, and protection from rain and insects. For more info, call Cloe Chunn, who will lead the outing, at 338-1147. The outing is free and open to the public
On Thursday, Sept. 21, BBWC will host a program at the Belfast Free Library, “Climate is changing Maine’s ecosystems: Implications for land and water conservation,” presented by George Jacobson, Professor Emeritus of Biology, Ecology and Climate Change, University of Maine. The program begins at 6:30pm and takes place in the Abbott Room.
Global changes in climate and the biosphere during the Quaternary Ice Ages of the past 2.6 million years provide important clues about our modern world and its future. George Jacobson will discuss how long-term climate dynamics offer a framework for decisions related to conservation planning from local to global scales.
Since his arrival in Maine in 1979, Jacobson has been a member of the Climate Change Institute and the director of the institute for nearly a decade. His scientific research has focused on long-term climate variability and specifically on forest responses to climate changes during the past 60,000 years.
He has served as a board member and chair of both the Maine Chapter of the Nature Conservancy and the Forest Society of Maine. He was an external adviser on climate to the European Science Foundation and the Finnish Academy of Sciences. From 2008 to 2014 he held the honorary designation of Maine State Climatologist.