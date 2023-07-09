Community News

BELFAST — When garden designer Michael Sczerzen and partner Robert Johansen first set eyes on their Belfast Arts and Crafts bungalow six years ago, more than 60 invasive Norway maples were its most prominent landscape feature.

On Saturday, July 15, as part of Belfast Garden Club’s summer series, Open Garden Days, the public is invited to view the dramatic transformation of Sczerzen and Johansen’s half-acre plot into an oasis of beauty.