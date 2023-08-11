Community News

Project Canopy Grant

The city of Belfast has received a $10,000 Project Canopy Grant to increase tree planting downtown and along the Rail Trail. 

 Photo courtesy of City of Belfast

The grant, through the USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program, supports the extension of tree planting along the Belfast Rail Trail as well as in downtown locations. The Public Works Department worked with a local arborist, the city's Tree Committee and local volunteers to implement this planting project this summer.