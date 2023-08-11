BELFAST — The city of Belfast has been awarded au $10,000 2023 Project Canopy Assistance Planting & Maintenance Grant.
The grant, through the USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program, supports the extension of tree planting along the Belfast Rail Trail as well as in downtown locations. The Public Works Department worked with a local arborist, the city's Tree Committee and local volunteers to implement this planting project this summer.
The new canopy will add protection to pedestrians who are using the Rail Trail, as well as helping to insulate the trail from vehicles, noise, salt and plowing, making the trail safer and more user-friendly, the city said in a press release. Officials hope this project will help increase community engagement and economic development, as well as creating and maintaining a long-term community forestry program in all areas of the city.
Project Canopy Assistance Grants are available to state, county, and municipal governments, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations for developing and implementing community forestry projects and programs.
Planting projects increase the health and livability of communities through sound tree planting and maintenance, while planning and education projects support sustainable community forestry management and efforts to increase awareness of the benefits of trees and forests. All grants require a 50% match in cash or in-kind services from the grant recipient.
Project canopy is funded by the USDA Forest Service Community Forestry Assistance Program,established to promote natural resource management in populated areas and improve quality of life.
To learn more about the Project Canopy Assistance program, contact Project Canopy Director Jan Ames Santerre at 287-4987 or visit projectcanopy.me.