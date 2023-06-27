Community News

Belfast Rotary Club

Joining Belfast Rotary Club President Kristine Wentworth (back row in white jacket) and Treasurer Beth Sterner (front row, left) on June 21 are volunteers and staff from food programs that received $15,500 in Rotary Club donations. They include Cherie Merrill and Mary Brand from Belfast Soup Kitchen, Jon Karr from Greater Bay Area Ministerium Food Cupboard, Sue Crane and Andrea Maloney from Jackson Food Pantry, Mary Guindon and Tanya McGray from No Greater Love Food Pantry, Irene Blood and Patti Wright from Northport Food Pantry, Ralph Harvey from Searsport Congregational Methodist Church Food Panty Center, Donna Kelley from Waldo Community Action Partners, Bonnie Kein from Waldo County Technical Center, and Vincent Hugh Saggese, Damian Whitmore, Rapheal Gray and Rio Greeley from The Game Loft.

 Photo Courtesy of Belfast Rotary Club

BELFAST — The Belfast Rotary Club donated $15,500 on June 21 to 10 local food pantries and cupboards, a soup kitchen and other local agencies that provide Belfast area children, families and adults with thousands of free meals and groceries each week.

Gifts of $2,000 each were given to the Greater Bay Area Ministerium Food Cupboard, Jackson Food Pantry, No Greater Love Food Pantry, Belfast Soup Kitchen, Northport Food Pantry, Searsport Congregational Methodist Church Food Pantry Center and Little River Baptist Church Food Pantry.