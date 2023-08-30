Community News

Belfast Soup Kitchen

Belfast Soup Kitchen has received a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator. File Photo

 File Photo

BELFAST — Belfast Soup Kitchen announced Aug. 29 that it has received a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, a charity assessment organization that evaluates hundreds of thousands of charitable organizations based in the United States.

The Soup Kitchen’s numerical rating was 90%, its average across values for impact and results, culture and community, leadership and adaptability, and accountability and finance.