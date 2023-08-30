BELFAST — Belfast Soup Kitchen announced Aug. 29 that it has received a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, a charity assessment organization that evaluates hundreds of thousands of charitable organizations based in the United States.
The Soup Kitchen’s numerical rating was 90%, its average across values for impact and results, culture and community, leadership and adaptability, and accountability and finance.
“If this organization aligns with your passions and values, you can give with confidence,” Charity Navigator reports on its website.
The impact and results measurement estimates the actual impact a charity has on the lives of those it serves, and determines whether a charity is making good use of resources to address the issues it aims to solve.
The culture and community measurement estimates the actual impact a charity has on the lives of those it serves, and determines whether it is making good use of donor resources to achieve that impact.
The leadership and adaptability measurement provides an assessment of the organization’s leadership capacity, strategic thinking and planning, and ability to innovate or respond to changes in constituent demand/need or other relevant social and economic conditions to achieve the organization’s mission.
The accountability and finance measurement provides an assessment of a charity’s financial health (financial efficiency, sustainability, and trustworthiness) and its commitment to governance practices and policies.
Charity Navigator calculated the Soup Kitchen’s program expense ratio at 98.04%, which it determined by program expenses divided by total expense. This measure reflects the percentage of a charity’s total expenditures on the programs and services it exists to deliver.
“We are delighted to provide Belfast Soup Kitchen with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, said in a press release. “The Four-Star rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Belfast Soup Kitchen is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”
Cherie Merrill, Belfast Soup Kitchen executive director, said, “We hope [the Four-Star rating] will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to provide a safe community where the guests can find food, comfort, and hope for the future in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.”
Belfast Soup Kitchen’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org.