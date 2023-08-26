ORONO — The city of Belfast will receive $1 million from the Northern Border Regional Commission for street improvements.
The city's award is one of 16 grants to Maine organizations for a total of $11 million in federal funding to strengthen economic opportunity in rural Maine communities.
The city's $1 million award will help fund improvements to sections of two streets, including sewer line, in-ground storm drains and catch basins, sidewalks, curbing and pedestrian crossings. The total project cost is $3,507,400.
Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, and NBRC federal Co-Chair Chris Saunders unveiled the awards Aug. 23 during a visit to the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composite Center in Orono, which will receive $1 million to build a new center focused on connecting Maine people with career opportunities in advanced manufacturing.
The awards are part of the NBRC’s Catalyst Program, funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Commission’s Federal appropriation. Maine awardees were selected by the NBRC after receiving a recommendation for funding by Gov. Mills.
Created in 2008, the NBRC is a federal-state partnership focused on alleviating economic distress and encouraging private sector job creation in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont. During their visit to Orono, the NBRC announced approximately $44 million in awards for projects across all NBRC member states, the single largest grant round since the commission was established.
With its award, the University of Maine will create an Immersive Manufacturing Center called the “GEM Gateway” within the Green Engineering and Materials Factory of the Future. The transformational mass timber facility will consist of flexible manufacturing space with a focus on sustainable, bio-based materials. The Gateway will build community connectivity and career opportunities in Maine within critical and high-value fields.
Other Maine projects selected for funding include the construction of a new terminal at the Presque Isle International Airport, infrastructure improvements in Greenville, the redevelopment of the former East Millinocket mill site, climate resiliency enhancements in Stonington, and the purchase of a manufacturing facility to construct energy efficient tiny homes at the Houlton Industrial Park.
Maine organizations receiving funding are:
University of Maine System - $1,000,000
Anson Madison Sanitary District - $1,000,000
City of Belfast - $1,000,000
City of Presque Isle - $1,000,000
Mahoosuc Pathways dba Inland Woods - $1,000,000
Town of Greenville - $991,708
East Millinocket - $750,000
Our Katahdin - $750,000
Town of Stonington - $671,364
Shiretown Development Corporation - $500,000
Sunrise County Economic Council - $500,000
City of Caribou - $472,550
Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce - $440,378