LINCOLNVILLE — The Lincolnville Improvement Association will serve up its annual Blueberry Wing Ding on Saturday, Aug. 12, at The Lobster Pound, 2521 Atlantic Highway, on picturesque Lincolnville Beach.
From 7 to 10 a.m., a steaming hot blueberry pancake breakfast will be served featuring just-picked berries from local farmer Blueberry Hannah.
The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children under 8. Breakfast includes sausage or bacon, juice and coffee.
Bake sale tables laden with homemade blueberry goodies are piled high with pies, cakes, muffins, jams and fresh blueberry salsa.
Dogs are not forgotten! Treat your pooch to organic blueberry biscuits or a Blueberry “Wing Dog” tennis ball!
If you’re feeling lucky, pick up some raffle tickets: one for $5, three for $15, or six for $25 for a chance to win one of the fabulous prizes generously donated by local businesses:
Inn at Ocean's Edge: night's stay with breakfast
Lincolnville General Store: $25 gift card
Beach Store: $50 gift card
Beach Store: $50 gift card
Whale's Tooth Pub: $50 gift card
Dot's Market: $50 gift card
Aster and Rose at Youngtown Inn: $100 gift card
Red Cottage: $75 gift basket
McLaughlin's Lobster Shack: $100 gift card
Cellardoor Winery: $65 gift bag
Spouter Inn: gourmet breakfast for four ($125 value)
Victorian Inn By the Sea: $100 gift card
New this year are Wing Ding event T-shirts, Lincolnville 04849 hats, and the first collectible Blueberry Wing Ding poster.
Check out the white elephant table with plenty of blueberry-inspired merchandise and an eclectic assortment of treasures for sale.
Since 1942
The Lincolnville Improvement Association has been a part of Lincolnville for over 75 years — a group of townspeople that come together to support and beautify our area.
Whether you’ve sat on one of the benches at the beach, enjoyed the beautiful flowers along Route One, benefited from a college scholarship, or socialized at one of our summer meetings, you can thank the LIA.
Proceeds fund the group's key philanthropy — scholarships to local college-bound seniors. During 2022 and 2023, the LIA awarded $17,400 to 11 Lincolnville seniors from the Camden Regional High School senior class.