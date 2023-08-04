Community News

Lincolnville Blueberry Wing Ding

A past Lincolnville Improvement Association's Blueberry Wing Ding. This year's event will take place Aug. 12 at Lincolnville Beach.

 Photo courtesy of Lincolnville Improvement Association

LINCOLNVILLE — The Lincolnville Improvement Association will serve up its annual Blueberry Wing Ding on Saturday, Aug. 12, at The Lobster Pound, 2521 Atlantic Highway, on picturesque Lincolnville Beach.

From 7 to 10 a.m., a steaming hot blueberry pancake breakfast will be served featuring just-picked berries from local farmer Blueberry Hannah.

