Greetings, Brooks.
Hope everyone came through the big storm with minimal damage (some of the pictures were incredible). Could we just have a little warmth and sun before the bugs arrive?
Saturday, April 29, was Brooks Cleanup Day. We have a lot of people to thank. Lisa Roux, Morse Memorial School principal; Haily Chase, grade 4 teacher; Beth Lacasse, grade 5 teacher; and their wonderful, hardworking students who picked up roadside trash on School and Jewell streets on April 28. You were all great!
Thanks also to Matt Littlefield, education director at Ironwood, and members of his teaching staff and their students who were such a pleasure to meet and work with (acknowledgement to Terrier Freddie and Golden Doodle Max who entertained them).
Frank Champa, Mike Switzer and Susan Champa donated garbage bags and bottled water. Paula Miron made the great posters and donated gloves — many thanks to all.
Rebecca of JP Wentworth's store produced seven large pizzas (I recommend the veggie) exactly on time to feed the trash collectors. Kudos to Linda Lord who organized the event and supplied doughnuts. A huge thank-you to Sullivan's Waste Service of Thorndike for the donation of a dumpster and the tipping fee. I lost count of how many bags of trash were picked up.
Last but not least, praises and thanks to the 21 citizens who worked so we can all take pride in our cleaner roadsides!
Everybody is welcome to a community event to stain the Menard Barn at Brooks Historical Society on Saturday, May 20, 1-6 p.m. (rain date is Saturday, May 27). There will be food, drinks and music! Ages 18-plus to paint, 13-plus with parental permission. Please contact Shaun at shaunaking@comcast.net or 908-455-0528 to register.
The Brooks Historical Society is planning four open houses this summer and fall, so mark your calendars. They are June 25, July 23, Aug. 20 and Sept. 10 to celebrate Heritage Days with crafter participation. Open houses are scheduled for 1-3 p.m.
The Brooks Rec Department has big plans for the Community Park — an awesome but underused resource. To that end, we need funding. We are planning a Community Yard Sale on Saturday, June 3. For a fee of $10, participants can be added to a map to be given out to buyers. We'd like to have your donation in by Friday, May 19. It's a great way to support the Rec Department, clean out your unused items and make some cash. Please contact the Town Office for more information.
Until next time ... peace.
Brooks town columnist
Melissa McDonald writes about events and happenings in Brooks for The Republican Journal. You can reach Melissa at stellapearl320@gmail.com.
