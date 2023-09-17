Greetings, Brooks and happy fall. This is to let you know that this will be my final column. I've enjoyed this immensely, but it's time to pass the torch to the next generation! The new columnist will make her debut next week, so please continue to pass on town news and information to her. Many thanks to the editors and readers.
The Brooks Recreation Department will hold a Chicken Barbecue dinner on Saturday, Sept. 23 , 4:30-6 p.m. at the Varney Memorial Building in town. The menu includes the aforementioned chicken (cooked by a special, local chef), various salads/sides and dessert. Free will donations are gratefully accepted. The Rec Department is working very hard to upgrade the Community Park. Look for some new play equipment to be installed in the near future.
The Marsh River Theater presents "Looped," which is based on a real event that has been the subject of gossip in Hollywood for years. It takes place in the summer of 1965, when an inebriated Tallulah Bankhead, well-known for her husky voice, outrageous personality and devastating wit, returns to the studio to redub — or loop — one line of dialog for her last movie, "Die, Die, My Darling." Her outsized personality dominates the young, frustrated film editor who is knocked for a loop by the tempestuous stage and screen icon.
"Looped" stars Suzanne Hall and Frank Champa (who also directs). Performances are on Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. The Marsh River Theater is located at 24 Monroe Highway in Brooks. Call 722-4110 for more information.
Mark your calendars for Sunday, Oct. 29, when the Brooks Rec Department will again host the annual Trunk or Treat in the Community Park. The event last year was a great success and more information will follow.
Until next time ... peace.
Editor's Note: Our sincere thanks to Melissa McDonald for her efforts to keep Brooks readers informed about goings-on in the town for the last several years. We wish her all the best and will be watching for her on the Marsh River Theater stage!