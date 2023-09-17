Community News

Greetings, Brooks and happy fall. This is to let you know that this will be my final column. I've enjoyed this immensely, but it's time to pass the torch to the next generation! The new columnist will make her debut next week, so please continue to pass on town news and information to her. Many thanks to the editors and readers.

The Brooks Recreation Department will hold a Chicken Barbecue dinner on Saturday, Sept. 23 , 4:30-6 p.m. at the Varney Memorial Building in town. The menu includes the aforementioned chicken (cooked by a special, local chef), various salads/sides and dessert. Free will donations are gratefully accepted. The Rec Department is working very hard to upgrade the Community Park. Look for some new play equipment to be installed in the near future.

