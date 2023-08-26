Community News

BELFAST — As summer inexorably gives way to a new fall season of vivid colors and shorter days, several churches in the greater Belfast area are inviting all residents to observe a worldwide ecumenical “Season of Creation” by listening to, learning about, and caring for the trees in their midst.

St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belfast, in cooperation with the Greater Bay Area Ministerium representing many denominations, will offer weekly programs in September around the theme “Listening to Trees: Witnesses and Prophets.”