BELFAST — Dr. Peter Kalmus, an award-winning author and climate scientist from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in California, will speak at Belfast Free Library on Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m., sponsored by the Peace & Social Justice Forum/Waldo County, in coordination with the library's All of Belfast Climate Dialogues project, and the Possibility Alliance. 

The talk, which is free and open to all, will take place in the library's Abbott Room at 106 High St., with a Zoom option available. Preregister for the Zoom link at belfastlibrary.org/abcd-events/.