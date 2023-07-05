BELFAST — Dr. Peter Kalmus, an award-winning author and climate scientist from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in California, will speak at Belfast Free Library on Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m., sponsored by the Peace & Social Justice Forum/Waldo County, in coordination with the library's All of Belfast Climate Dialogues project, and the Possibility Alliance.
The talk, which is free and open to all, will take place in the library's Abbott Room at 106 High St., with a Zoom option available. Preregister for the Zoom link at belfastlibrary.org/abcd-events/.
Kalmus has said, "Global warming is happening with a rapidity that leaves me speechless," and is dismayed that government is not placing this existential threat at the center of the challenges that we are facing.
Moving beyond fossil fuels and how we as individuals can work toward this goal while living fulfilled lives is the question he and his family have been grappling with.
Kalmus will share his personal journey in this work, as well as discussing how we can respond as individuals, both locally and in collective ways, to move us toward a fossil fuel-free future.
Subsequently, Kalmus will join other climate activists for two community circles in Belfast to further the conversation about practical ways to support a just transition and increase community resilience.
Both gatherings are open to the public and will be held at the Possibility Alliance, 85 Edgecomb Road on Sunday, July 23, and Saturday, Aug. 5, 4-6 p.m. All are welcome.
Kalmus, who speaks on his own behalf, is a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He is the recipient of NASA’s Early Career Achievement Medal, and NASA’s Exceptional Scientific Achievement Medal.
He holds has a B.Sc. in physics from Harvard and a Ph.D. in physics from Columbia. His research interests include improving future projections of coral reef decline from increasing ocean heat and extreme humid heat.
A climate activist, Kalmus engages in climate civil disobedience, for which he has been arrested twice. He is co-founder of the Climate Ad Project and the climate app Earth Hero, and the author of numerous articles and the book "Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution." He lives in North Carolina.
For more information call the library at (207) 338-3884, ext. 10.