RSU 3 Withdrawal Meeting
LIBERTY — Thursday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m., Liberty Community Hall: combined informational/petition public hearing about why the town is attempting to withdraw and the withdrawal plan.
History Walking Tour
BELFAST — Friday, Aug. 25, 1 p.m.: Join Megan Pinette, Belfast historian, on a one-hour-plus downtown walking tour. Meet at Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, 14 Main St. Donation $10/person. FMI: (207) 338-9229.
Tribute Concert, Benefit Dinner
MONTVILLE — Friday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m.: An open air tribute concert for Missy Lamont will be held at 260 Center Road. Gates open at 4 p.m.; music starts at 5:30 p.m. Pig roast and lobster dinners will be available for $30 cash donation for entrance at gate. Plenty of parking. Proceeds to benefit Moody Mountain Riverside Trade School.
Waldo GOP Picnic
SEARSPORT — Friday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Mosman Park: Waldo County Republican Committee will hold an end-of-summer potluck picnic with a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Bring your main course, along with a side dish or dessert to share.
One-Room Schoolhouse Reunion
PROSPECT — Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Historical Society Building by the cemetery. Write memories in a book, funny or serious, about teachers and events. Bring a picnic lunch; grill and drinks will be available.
'Horsepower for Heroes' Car/Bike Show
BELFAST — Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stanley Chevrolet, 6 Belmont Ave. (Route 3): Benefit for Waldo County Firefighters Association. Live music by the band “Koostix,” food vendors, firefighter and EMS exhibits, RC racing and more.
Muzzy Ridge Concert
SEARSMONT — Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27, 3 p.m.: The Neave Trio (violinist Anna Williams, pianist Eri Nakamura and cellist Mikhail Veselov) perform at Muzzy Ridge Concerts on Lawry Road. Limited tickets for this weekend are at robertsirota.com/muzzy-ridge-concerts.
Turkey Supper
FRANKFORT — Saturday, Aug. 26, 4:30 p.m. until sold out at Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 Main Road South: turkey with all the fixings and homemade pie. Dine in or take out for $12. To preorder a takeout meal, call (207) 223-9978 on Aug. 26 and place your order.
Searsmont Street Band Concert
ISLESBORO — Saturday, Aug. 26, 6-9 p.m., Brigham Orchard: The last of summer reunion concerts by this back-to-the-land-era band (Jeff Densmore, Bill Anderson, Phil Divinsky, Willy Kelly, David Lewis, Joe Allard and Bob Evans). BYOB and a chair or blanket. $10 admission at the door. Sponsored by Islesboro Historical Society.
Artist Linden Frederick Speaks
BELFAST — Monday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Belfast Free Library Abbott Room: Belfast artist Linden Frederick will be guest speaker at the Belfast Historical Society's meeting. His talk is “Then and Now in Belfast, Thirty Years of Paintings.” All are welcome. For more information, visit BelfastMuseum.org or call (207) 338-9229.
Bees, Butterflies & Hoverflies
MONTVILLE — Tuesday, Aug. 29, 4:30 p.m., Haystack Mountain trail entrance on Haystack Mountain Road: Biologist Hannah Mullay of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will introduce participants to incredible bees, choosy butterflies and helpful hoverflies.
Book Talk, Signing: 'Pig Years'
BELFAST — Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7-8 p.m., Left Bank Books, 109 Church St.: Author Ellyn Gaydos discusses her debut memoir, telling the story of her life as an itinerant farmer, living hand-to-mouth but in love with the land and its creatures. Reservations recommended.
'Seaweed & Shanties'
BELFAST — Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m.-noon, City Park, just beyond the playground: Free community garden music series offering with Belfast's own Bennett Konesni. Collect seaweed on the beach for mulching the garden, and then spreading it. Bring a bucket for seaweed collecting, a trowel for weeding, a sun hat, and a water bottle. Konesni is a farmer, artist and musician known for getting people gardening while singing.
Open Mic Returns
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Sandy Point Congregational Church, 698 U.S. Route 1 (next door to the Community Center, the old open mike location). Open Mic Plus returns following the pandemic hiatus! All levels are invited to share their talents at the open mic. If you are a musician, poet, comic or storyteller, come join in. Surprise featured performer. FMI: (207) 567-3967.
Belfast Summer Nights
BELFAST — Thursday, Aug. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Steamboat Landing Park: Noah Fishman + Friends and Three Button Deluxe perform; part of a free family-friendly music series. Bring a picnic and dancing shoes! Dogs allowed in upper listening area only (Front Street/Belfast Common Park). Hat will be passed for free-will donations.
Let's Go Fly a Kite
BELFAST — Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Steamboat Landing Park, 34 Commercial St: Bring your own kite, build and decorate a kite at one of our stations (supplies provided at no cost), or just come down to enjoy the colorful display across the sky. Sponsored by Little River Church.
Jackson Congregational Church Reopening
JACKSON — Sunday, Sept. 3, 4 p.m.: Ice cream social, followed at 5 p.m. by the first service in over 10 years at the church, corner of Village Road and Route 7. Guest pastor will be April Turner from Freedom Congregational Church.
Jason Hemmens Saxophone Concert
THORNDIKE — Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.: Noted saxophonist Jason Hemmens, a Waldo County native and Mount View High School graduate, returns to Clifford Performing Arts Center at MVHS for a concert. Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Waldo Dems' End-of-Summer Picnic
MONROE — Saturday, Sept. 9, 1-4 p.m.: Waldo County Democratic Committee holds its annual end-of-summer potluck picnic at Gesner Park. Yard games, music and food. Email info@waldocountydemocrats.com to RSVP for the Sept. 9 picnic or to get involved in grant activities.
Ongoing: Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.
Summer Reading Program
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Tuesdays, 9:30-11 a.m., Stockton Springs Community Library, 6 Station St. Stories, activities, crafts, and snacks. Free for all ages. This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” focuses on kindness, friendship and unity. FMI: 207-567-4147.