History Walking Tour
BELFAST — Friday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m., and every Friday through August: Join Megan Pinette, Belfast historian, on a one-hour-plus downtown walking tour. Meet at Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, 14 Main St. Donation $10/person. FMI: (207) 338-9229.
Free Zumba for Teens & Adults
BELFAST — Friday, Aug. 11, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. Join Donna Wentworth, certified Zumba instructor, to celebrate this year's Teen Summer Reading Program ending soon. Wear exercise clothing.
Geneviéve Racette Concert
BELFAST -- Friday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.: Québécois folk-pop musician Geneviève Racette will appear in a house concert at Belfast Cohousing & Ecovillage, 25 Village Road. Known for her gentle, ethereal vocals and compelling lyrics, Racette is a rising star on the Canadian music scene. She was named Canadian Folk Music’s 2020 Emerging Artist of The Year and has logged over 2 million streams on Spotify. Refreshments will be provided. Suggested donation at the door is $20 - $30. Email commonhouseconcerts@gmail.com or visit www.bit.ly/commonhouseconcerts for reservations and information.
Open Garden Days
BELFAST — Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 9 Bayview St.: Tour Monica and Jeff Van Peski’s garden with its water features, pollinator plants and more as part of Belfast Garden Club’s summer series. $5.
Montville Field Day
CENTER MONTVILLE — Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.: Kingdom Schoolhouse open 10 a.m.; petting zoo, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Beano, 11 a.m.; cake contest (all cakes welcome), 12:30-2 p.m.; Cow Patty Beano and Montville Fire Department silent auction, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; parade, 11:30 a.m.; open mic (bring instruments), 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; chicken barbecue (bring a side dish), noon; children's games (bring a frog for the frog jump), 1 p.m.; skillet toss and hammer toss, 2 p.m.; lumber skills games, 2:30 p.m.; live music with local musicians; wagon rides.
Plant Sale
MONTVILLE — Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: During Montville Field Day, the Montville Historical Society will sell perennials, including daylilies donated by plant breeder Bill Warman of The Maine Garden, at the Kingdom Schoolhouse. The Schoolhouse will also be open to visitors during the sale.
Prospect Lots More than Beans Supper
PROSPECT — Saturday, Aug. 12, 4 to 6 p.m.: Prospect Community Center’s monthly supper in the dining room, 959 Bangor Road (Route 1A). Menu: baked beans, hot dogs, pulled pork, lasagna, American chop suey, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, clam, and chicken casseroles, fresh salads, homemade pies, cakes, and yeast rolls. Adults $10, children under 12 $2. You can’t eat at home for less! Proceeds benefit building maintenance and community concerns. FMI: 567-3170.
Turkey Supper
SEARSPORT — Saturday, Aug. 12, 4-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, Main Street: Turkey with all the fixings, dessert and beverage for $12/meal. Eat in or take out.
16th Annual Harbor Fest
BELFAST — Friday, Aug. 18-Sunday, Aug. 20: Friday night gala, benefit auction, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at United Farmers Market. Saturday, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the waterfront: Blueberry pancake breakfast, 5K fun run and walk, National Boatbuilding Challenge, tours of Front Street Shipyard, Come Boating! Regatta, live music, boat gear swap, Pinewood Derby race, kids’ activities, Touch-a-Truck, food, T-shirts, tote bags, puppet show, vendors. Sunday, Cardboard Boat Race at 11 a.m.; Habitat for Humanity Lobster Gala, noon-3 p.m. FMI: belfastharborfest.com.
Indoor Flea Market
LINCOLNVILLE CENTER — Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 a.m. to noon in the Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road (Route 173): Antiques, hand crafts, value-added farm products, sweet and savory baked goods. Sponsored by United Christian Church (UCC). FMI: 763-3800.
Final Open Garden Day
NORTHPORT — Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 132 Bayside Road. Belfast Garden Club’s 2023 Open Garden Days conclude at Jordana and Ross Martin’s expansive oceanfront property. Highlights include heirloom fruit trees and granite installations. $5.
RSU 3 Withdrawal Meeting
LIBERTY — Thursday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m., Liberty Community Hall: combined informational/petition public hearing about why the town is attempting to withdraw and the withdrawal plan.
One-Room Schoolhouse Reunion
PROSPECT — Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Historical Society Building by the cemetery. Write memories in a book, funny or serious, about teachers and events. Bring a picnic lunch; grill and drinks will be available.
Turkey Supper
FRANKFORT — Saturday, Aug. 26, 4:30 p.m. until sold out at Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 Main Road South: turkey with all the fixings and homemade pie. Dine in or take out for $12. To preorder a takeout meal, call (207) 223-9978 on Aug. 26 and place your order.
Ongoing: Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.
Summer Reading Program
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Tuesdays, 9:30-11 a.m., Stockton Springs Community Library, 6 Station St. Stories, activities, crafts, and snacks. Free for all ages. This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” focuses on kindness, friendship and unity. FMI: 207-567-4147.