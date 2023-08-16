History Walking Tour
BELFAST — Friday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m., and every Friday through August: Join Megan Pinette, Belfast historian, on a one-hour-plus downtown walking tour. Meet at Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, 14 Main St. Donation $10/person. FMI: (207) 338-9229.
16th Annual Harbor Fest
BELFAST — Friday, Aug. 18-Sunday, Aug. 20: Weekend of fun at the Belfast waterfront with a Friday night gala fundraiser, a full day of events Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. and continuing Sunday. Full schedule: belfastharborfest.com.
Indoor Flea Market
LINCOLNVILLE CENTER — Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 a.m. to noon in the Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road (Route 173): Antiques, hand crafts, value-added farm products, sweet and savory baked goods. Sponsored by United Christian Church (UCC). FMI: 763-3800.
Final Open Garden Day
NORTHPORT — Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 132 Bayside Road. Belfast Garden Club’s 2023 Open Garden Days conclude at Jordana and Ross Martin’s expansive oceanfront property. Highlights include heirloom fruit trees and granite installations. $5.
Sweet & Savory Song
LINCOLNVILLE — Saturday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Tranquility Grange, 2117 Belfast Road: Smorgasbord of sweet and savory treats followed by a p.m. program of Grange songs by folksinger Katherine Rhoda. $15; $5 for under 12; 4 and under and over 90 free.
Muzzy Ridge Concerts
SEARSMONT — Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, 3 p.m.: Norman Fischer, cellist, and Jeanne Kierman Fischer, pianist. For tickets: robertsirota.com/muzzy-ridge-concerts.
Sawmill Tour
LIBERTY — Wednesday, Aug. 23, 5 to 6:30 p.m.: Maine Woodland Owners tour of Dewey's Cedar Mill. Learn about the cedar market and the day-to-day operation of the largest cedar mill in the region. Free and open to the public. FMI and directions, contact Maine Woodland Owners’ Midcoast Chapter Leader, Andrew Smart, (207) 837-0924, a.smartfarms@gmail.com, or visit mainewoodlandowners.com/calendar.
Lobster Dinner
PALERMO — Saturday, Aug. 19, 5-6:30 p.m.: American Legion Post 163, 33 Veterans Way. Menu: Lobster, baked potato, corn on the cob, roll and butter, dessert, beverage for $20/plate. For ticket info, call Post Commander Paul Hunter, (207) 993-5049 or Mary Haskell, (207) 485-6605.
Sound Healing Journey
BELFAST — Sunday, Aug. 20, 5-6 p.m., Belfast Dance Studio, 109 High St.: Experience unusual and primitive sounds of Tibetan singing bowls, drums, flutes, handpan for meditation and healing. Participants will lie down or sit. Yoga mats and blankets available, or bring your own. Eye pillow recommended. Register at lori7bowls@gmail.com or (207) 208-7492.
Bees, Butterflies & Hoverflies
MONTVILLE — Thursday, Aug. 24, 4:30 p.m., Haystack Mountain trail entrance on Haystack Mountain Road: Biologist Hannah Mullay of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will introduce participants to incredible bees, choosy butterflies and helpful hoverflies.
RSU 3 Withdrawal Meeting
LIBERTY — Thursday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m., Liberty Community Hall: combined informational/petition public hearing about why the town is attempting to withdraw and the withdrawal plan.
Tribute Concert, Benefit Dinner
MONTVILLE — Friday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m.: An open air tribute concert for Missy Lamont will be heldat 260 Center R. Gates open at 4 p.m.; music starts at 5:30 p.m. Pig roast and lobster dinners will be available for $30 cash donation for entrance at gate. Plenty of parking. Proceeds to benefit Moody Mountain Riverside Trade School.
One-Room Schoolhouse Reunion
PROSPECT — Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Historical Society Building by the cemetery. Write memories in a book, funny or serious, about teachers and events. Bring a picnic lunch; grill and drinks will be available.
Turkey Supper
FRANKFORT — Saturday, Aug. 26, 4:30 p.m. until sold out at Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 Main Road South: turkey with all the fixings and homemade pie. Dine in or take out for $12. To preorder a takeout meal, call (207) 223-9978 on Aug. 26 and place your order.
Ongoing: Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.
Summer Reading Program
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Tuesdays, 9:30-11 a.m., Stockton Springs Community Library, 6 Station St. Stories, activities, crafts, and snacks. Free for all ages. This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” focuses on kindness, friendship and unity. FMI: 207-567-4147.