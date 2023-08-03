Themed Walking Tours
SEARSPORT — Thursdays, Aug. 3 and 10, at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., Penobscot Marine Museum. Theme Aug. 3: “The Feds, The Greeks, and Those Delightful Victorians: Searsport Architecture.” Theme Aug. 10: “They Did It in Petticoats: A Searsport Women’s History Walking Tour.” $8/person with preregistration at penobscotmarinemuseum.org/events-list/; $10/person at the door.
History Walking Tour
BELFAST — Friday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m., and every Friday through August: Join Megan Pinette, Belfast historian, on a one-hour-plus downtown walking tour. Meet at Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, 14 Main St. Donation $10/person. FMI: (207) 338-9229.
Monarch Butterfly Nature Walk
SEARSPORT — Friday, Aug. 4, 10-11:30 a.m., Sears Island: Friends of Sears Island will host a free monarch butterfly nature walk led by Wesley Hutchins, a wildlife ecology student from UMaine, past a milkweed patch and a field of milkweed along the Homestead Trail, looking for monarch caterpillars and butterflies in various life stages. Program geared toward adults, but interested children are welcome. Preregister by email to outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. FMI: friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.
Belfast Flying Shoes
BELFAST — Friday, Aug. 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., First Church in Belfast, 8 Court St.: Community dance followed by contra dance. Admission $1 kids, $2 adults, $15 contra dance. FMI: belfastflyingshoes.org or belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com.
Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend
MAINE — Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6: Tour wild blueberry farms, pick (and nibble) wild blueberries at select locations, try a new wild blueberry dish or drink. Locally, Rio's Spiked Cafe, 357 W. Main St., Searsport, offers a special dish: roasted local duck with wild blueberry shoyu glaze. FMI: wildblueberries.com/where-to-buy/wild-blueberry-weekend.
Annual Blueberry/Bluegrass Festival
WINTERPORT — Saturday, Aug. 5, beginning at noon, outside Union Meeting House. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 6. Returning this year to entertain will be Dirigo Express, which includes Winterport resident Richard Silva. Music, games, food, and lots of fun.
Open Garden Days
BELFAST — Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 15 Congress St. As part of Belfast Garden Club’s summer series, enjoy hollyhocks, phlox, daisies and more in Judy and David Bond’s cottage garden. $5.
Community Circle on Climate
BELFAST — Saturday, Aug. 5, 4-6 p.m.: Join climate scientist Dr. Peter Kalmus and other climate activists at Possibility Alliance, 85 Edgecomb Road.
Southern Fried Gospel Supper
SEARSPORT — Saturday, Aug. 5, 5 p.m., First Congregational Church of Searsport, 8 Church St.: Fried chicken, Southern corn with bacon, coleslaw, black-eyed pea salad, biscuits with butter, peach cobbler with ice cream, iced tea or lemonade. Southern Gospel music begins at 5:30 p.m., featuring local musicians and opportunities to sing along. Donation of $15/meal goes to Searsport Food Pantry and Belfast Soup Kitchen.
Church supper
FREEDOM — Saturday, Aug. 5, 4:30 p.m.: Freedom Congregational Church. Chicken and biscuits and all the extras.
Fireworks at Mosman Park
SEARSPORT — Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 p.m.: The forecast shows good weather, and the town is moving forward with the annual fireworks display postponed from Fourth of July weekend. Fireworks will be lit from a barge in front of Mosman Park. Best viewing site will be the park.
Magical Creatures by the Sea Storytime
BELFAST — Monday, Aug. 7, 1-2 p.m., Belfast City Park: Join Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Holman next to the sea to hear about magical creatures on the grass near the playground at Belfast City Park. Rain location: Belfast Free Library Abbott Room.
Book Talk
LIBERTY — Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., Liberty Library: Author Cathie Pelletier will discuss her recently published book, "Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952." FMI: liberty.lib.me.us.
Give Blood
BELFAST — Wednesday, Aug. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Belfast Boathouse: American Red Cross is offering incentives in August to donors who help address the current blood shortage. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Pop Art Collage Workshop for Children
BELFAST — Thursday, Aug. 10, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Belfast Free Library Abbott Room, 106 High St.: Nationally known pop artist and author Michael Albert leads a two-hour workshop for school-aged children to create their own collage and receive a free poster from the artist. Supplies provided; bring an 8” x 10” piece of cardboard box from a cereal, crackers, frozen pizza or cookies.
LEGO Club Building Challenge
BELFAST — Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-5 p.m., Belfast Free Library Abbott Room, 106 High St.: Library provides LEGOs and a building challenge. Creations will be on display on the library's second floor until the next meeting.
Me & Martha Concert
BELFAST — Thursday, Aug. 10, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Belfast Free Library Abbott Room: Native Belfast resident Martha Hills and husband Donald DePoy, touring as Me & Martha, will perform a free concert of Appalachian, folk, bluegrass and swing music.
Free Zumba for Teens & Adults
BELFAST — Friday, Aug. 11, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. Join Donna Wentworth, certified Zumba instructor, to celebrate this year's Teen Summer Reading Program ending soon. Wear exercise clothing.
Open Garden Days
BELFAST — Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 9 Bayview St.: Tour Monica and Jeff Van Peski’s garden with its water features, pollinator plants and more as part of Belfast Garden Club’s summer series. $5.
Montville Field Day
CENTER MONTVILLE — Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.: Kingdom Schoolhouse open 10 a.m.; petting zoo, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Beano, 11 a.m.; cake contest (all cakes welcome), 12:30-2 p.m.; Cow Patty Beano and Montville Fire Department silent auction, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; parade, 11:30 a.m.; open mic (bring instruments), 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; chicken barbecue (bring a side dish), noon; children's games (bring a frog for the frog jump), 1 p.m.; skillet toss and hammer toss, 2 p.m.; lumber skills games, 2:30 p.m.; live music with local musicians; wagon rides.
Plant Sale
MONTVILLE — Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: During Montville Field Day, the Montville Historical Society will sell perennials, including daylilies donated by plant breeder Bill Warman of The Maine Garden, at the Kingdom Schoolhouse. The Schoolhouse will also be open to visitors during the sale.
Prospect Lots More than Beans Supper
PROSPECT — Saturday, Aug. 12, 4 to 6 p.m.: Prospect Community Center’s monthly supper in the dining room, 959 Bangor Road (Route 1A). Menu: baked beans, hot dogs, pulled pork, lasagna, American chop suey, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, clam, and chicken casseroles, fresh salads, homemade pies, cakes, and yeast rolls. Adults $10, children under 12 $2. You can’t eat at home for less! Proceeds benefit building maintenance and community concerns. FMI: 567-3170.
Ongoing: Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.
Summer Reading Program
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Tuesdays, 9:30-11 a.m., Stockton Springs Community Library, 6 Station St. Stories, activities, crafts, and snacks. Free for all ages. This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” focuses on kindness, friendship and unity. FMI: 207-567-4147.