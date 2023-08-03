Community News

Themed Walking Tours

SEARSPORT — Thursdays, Aug. 3 and 10, at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., Penobscot Marine Museum. Theme Aug. 3: “The Feds, The Greeks, and Those Delightful Victorians: Searsport Architecture.” Theme Aug. 10: “They Did It in Petticoats: A Searsport Women’s History Walking Tour.” $8/person with preregistration at penobscotmarinemuseum.org/events-list/; $10/person at the door.

