A compilation of upcoming events in and around Waldo County.
Chewonki Bugmobile
BELFAST — Friday, June 23, 2-3 p.m.: Arthropod presentation with live insects at Belfast Free Library for kids up to age 10.
Arts in the Park
BELFAST — Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The 27th annual Arts in the Park comes to Steamboat Landing Park on the waterfront with more than 100 Maine artists plus live music and food.
Amateur Radio Field Day
BELFAST — 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, to noon Sunday, June 25, Troy Howard Middle School: Waldo County Amateur Radio Association joins national exercise. All are welcome. FMI: wcara.org.
Turkey Supper
FRANKFORT — Saturday, June 24, 4:30-6:30 p.m. or until sold out at Frankfort Congregational Church. Dine in or preorder takeout at 207-223-9978 on supper day beginning at 1 p.m. for pickup at 4:30 p.m. All meals $12.
Yard Sale, BBQ, Karaoke
BELFAST — Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Beacon of Hope, 21 Patterson Hill Road: Barbecue 11 a.m.-1 p.m., $8/plate, two/$15; karaoke 1-2 p.m.; raffle, silent auction. FMI: 207-322-2674.
Belfast Community Drum Circle
BELFAST — Saturday, June 24, 1-3 p.m.: Waldo County YMCA Outdoor Pavilion for beginners and experienced drummers. Bring a chair; bring a drum or borrow ours.
Nature Journaling Workshop
BELFAST — Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Join naturalist Cloe Chunn for a free nature writing and drawing outing on the Hills to Sea Trail. Come draw the wild friends and places that you love, plants, animals, scenes, whoever and whatever touches you deeply. Some guided writing and drawing experiences will be followed by time to observe, think, write, and draw. Be prepared to hike 1/2 mile in on the trail. Bring water, lunch, a journal of unlined paper, colored pencils, a lead pencil, a black pen. Bring extra water if you bring watercolors. Used bubble-wrap mailers make great insulated sit-upons. Chunn is a master naturalist and has been an environmental educator for decades. She is also the author of "50 Hikes in the Maine Mountains: Day Hikes and Overnights from the Rangeley Lakes to Baxter State Park." Meet at 10 a.m. at the Hills to Sea Trail crossing on East Waldo Road in Waldo. From Belfast, take High Street north out of town. From the Route 1 overpass, go about 3 miles. Just before you get to the train station, the road forks. Take the left fork onto East Waldo Road, drive to the top of the hill, and park roadside at the CMP substation. FMI: Cloe Chunn, 338-1147. No rain date.
Shortcake Sale
FREEDOM — Sunday, June 25, noon to 2 p.m.: Freedom Grange will sell strawberry shortcakes, $5 each at the Grange Hall.
Open House
BROOKS — Sunday, June 25, 1-3 p.m. at Brooks Historical Society. View display, photo albums in Pilley House and Menard Barn. Refreshments on the porch.
Animal Draw-Along
BELFAST — Monday, June 25, 10 to 11 a.m.: Local author-illustrator Hazel Mitchell will help children ages 6-10 improve their drawing skills. Abbott Room, Belfast Free Library.
What is that?
BELFAST — Monday, June 26, 7 p.m., Abbott Room, Belfast Free Library: Belfast Historical Society meeting with an interactive talk. “That Looks Familiar, Where Is It?” challenges you to identify, from photos, mystery places and landmarks. Free; all are welcome.
Food Fun! Storytime
BELFAST — Tuesday, June 27, 1-2 p.m. at City Park: Storytime for childrenon the grass near the playground. Rain location is Belfast Free Library Abbott Room.
Sit a Spell
BELFAST — Thursday, June 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Active and participatory storytelling in the Belfast Free Library Abbott Room. Ideal for elementary aged but all are welcome.
Pie Sale
LIBERTY — Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m. till sold out: Liberty Library fund-raiser.
Open Garden Day
LINCOLNVILLE — Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.,105 Proctor Road: Susan and Jack Silverio's garden will be open to the public, rain or shine, as part of the Belfast Garden Club’s summer event, Open Garden Days. Admission is $5.
Storyteller
LIBERTY — Wednesday, July 12, 6 p.m., Liberty Library: Storyteller Antonio Rocha’s act includes spoken word, mime and sound effects; for all ages.
Book & Bake Sale
SEARSMONT — Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Searsmont Town Library: Books, pies, cakes, breads, silent auction, fly fishing demo, town fire truck and exhibits at Searsmont Historical Society barn. Pinwheel Brothers perform live at 10 a.m.
Belfast Community Drum Circle
BELFAST — Saturday, July 29, 1-3 p.m.: Waldo County YMCA Outdoor Pavilion. Beginners and experienced drummers welcome. Bring a chair; bring a drum or borrow one of ours.
Ongoing: Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.