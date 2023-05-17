A compilation of upcoming events in and around Waldo County.
Birding in Meadow Brook Preserve
SWANVILLE — Friday, May 19, 7 a.m.: Birding on the Rocky Knolls Trail of Meadow Brook Preserve, 397 Oak Hill Road, Swanville. FMI: 338-1147.
GOP Spring Fling Dinner
BROOKS — Friday, May 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Brooks Pentecostal Church. Keynoter will be Sam Bridges, new Maine GOP vice chair. Dinner: Olive Garden, $30, $20 for under age 30. Bring a young friend and/or give them a ticket. FMI: MaryAnne Kinney, 568-7577, or Joe, 570-6155.
Spring Plants & Yard Sale
FRANKFORT — Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. to noon: Frankfort Congregational Church holds its annual spring sale of plants, bird houses and garden accessories, with great buys available in the unique boutique.
Indoor Yard Sale
BELFAST — Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane. Something for everyone!
Repair Café
BELFAST — Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. to noon at the Waldo County YMCA: Do you have a lamp that won’t light, small electrical appliances that have been sitting on shelf waiting for a miracle cure? Do you have holes in your clothes or need a hem fixed? Keep it out of the landfill. Bring it to the marvelous volunteers at the Repair Café. If you have replacement parts, bring them along. This is a free and fun event. It’s spring — don’t forget your bikes and garden tools.
A Wind Port for Searsport?
SEARSPORT — Saturday, May 20, 9:30 a.m., Searsport Community Center, 42 Prospect St.: Public meeting about the proposed plan for a wind port at Mack Point or on Sears Island. Refreshments and socializing, followed by presentations, 10 a.m. to noon.
Birds, Trees & Ice Cream
BELFAST — Saturday, May 20: Celebrate birds and trees, 10 a.m. for birding, 11 a.m. for trees. Tour the Arboretum at Belfast City Park with its creator, Aleta McKeage. After the tour, there will be a potluck lunch and Ice Cream Social in the Pavilion down by the water. FMI: 338-1147.
Discussion of Egg Rock
BELFAST — Saturday, May 20, 10 to 11 a.m. at Waterfall Arts: Join the Seabird Institute, Waterfall Arts, the artists and the scientists who created “Welcome to Egg Rock” for a discussion about the development and implementation of this immersive, multimedia installation.
Benefit Plant Sale
LINCOLNVILLE — Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lincolnville Community Library, 208 Main St., hosts its annual plant sale. Order by May 10 for geraniums, trees and shrubs. More plants available day of. Proceeds benefit the library. FMI and preorders: questions@lincolnvillelibrary.org or 706-3896; leave phone number and order.
Learn to Write Legislative Testimony
BELFAST — Saturday, May 20, 10:30 a.m.: Waldo County Democrats conduct a Legislative Testimony Writing Workshop at Social Capital on lower Spring Street. Write and submit “testimony,” or public comments, supporting or opposing proposed bills. Bring your own laptop or tablet, or use one provided. Testimony samples, templates, and free internet available. Rep. Jan Dodge and former field organizer Megan Marquis will help. Light refreshments. FMI: info@waldocountydemocrats.com.
Chicken Barbecue
UNITY — Saturday, May 20, noon until gone at American Legion Hall. $10/meal of half a chicken, baked beans, potato salad, roll, dessert and water. Eat in or take out.
Pilgrim’s Home Cemetery
FRANKFORT — Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m.: Annual meeting, board of directors, Pilgrim's Home Cemetery, Haley Road, Monroe. All those with family members buried in the cemetery are invited to attend this meeting in the Frankfort Congregational Church vestry, 42 Main Road South, Frankfort. FMI: Larry Redmond at 223-4373 or Paul Weaver at 299-4361.
Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.
Marvel Trivia For Teens
BELFAST — Join us at the Belfast Free Library as we test our knowledge and celebrate the characters and action in the Marvel universe. Fun will be had and prizes will be given. Friday May 26 3:30-4:30.
Memorial Day
Monday, May 29
BELFAST:
9 a.m. - Service at POW/MIA Monument at Memorial Bridge.
9:20 a.m. - Service at American Legion Hall.
9:45 a.m. - Service at VFW Hall.
10 a.m. - Services begin in Grove Cemetery.
10:30 a.m. - Parade lineup at Renys Plaza.
11 a.m. - Parade begins from Renys to the waterfront, traveling down Main Street.
LIBERTY: Lineup begins at 10:30 a.m. at Walker School. Parade begins at 11 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the first, second and and third most patriotic floats, $75 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third.
Memorial Day Dinner served by the Order of the Eastern Star at Liberty Masonic Lodge, 110 W. Main St., starting at noon. $10 per person, $25 for family.
MONROE: Parade at 11 a.m., followed by chicken barbecue and more at Gesner Park.
PROSPECT: Memorial Day Parade, time TBD.
SEARSMONT: Memorial Day Parade, time TBD. FMI, contact Parade Committee Chairman Jesse Gogan, 342-4133, jessegogan@yahoo.com.
UNITY: Memorial Day Parade, 9 a.m. meet at the Town Office at 8:30 a.m. FMI: Randy Parker, 323-3412.
Music Together
BELFAST — Saturday, June 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m.: Free early childhood opportunity for families at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. A teacher from Midcoast Music Academy leads families in circle songs, instrument play and rhythm.
Annual Book, Bake & Plant Sale
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Stockton Springs Community Library will host its annual Book, Bake and Plant Sale at the library on Main Street.
Diversity in Unity Parade
UNITY — Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m.: Diversity in Unity parade;community barbecue at noon. Diversity in Unity is a new group "promoting greater diversity, inclusion and equity in the beautiful Unity, Maine area."
BAHS 50th Class Reunion
BELFAST — Saturday, July 22, 4 p.m., Waldo County Shrine Club. Save the date for Belfast Area High School Class of 1973 reunion. Spread the word.