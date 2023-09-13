Season of Creation: Trees in Belfast
BELFAST — Wednesday, Sept. 13, noon, City Park pavilion: City Councilor Mike Hurley discusses the national Green Streets program, past and present city tree planting, the city tree ordinance and tree warden, more. Bring a brown bag lunch. Rain location: Belfast Free Library Abbott Room.
Handcrafters Registration Deadline
BELFAST — Friday, Sept. 15: Deadline to register for Waldo County Handcrafters’ Day Oct. 5. Volunteers will offer five day-long workshops. For details on programs and registration materials, visit waldocountytriad.com or call 1-866-426-7555 to receive a flyer by mail. Proceeds benefit Waldo County Triad.
Senior Smart Driver Class
BELFAST — Friday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Reynolds House: Sharpen driving skills, give yourself every possible advantage as you age, continue to drive safely as long as you can. Limited seating, $25 fee, $5 off for AARP members. Insurance discount (55+). Advance registration required. FMI and reserve: 322-3961.
Chess Club
SEARSPORT — Fridays, Sept. 15 and 29, 3 p.m., Carver Memorial Library: Ever wonder what a "bughouse" has to do with chess? Join us to find out! Chess Club is primarily for school-age people 10 and up, but contact us if interested, even if younger or older. Space is limited; contact the front desk to register.
Indoor Yard Sale
BELFAST — Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane. Something for everyone!!
Great Strides Walkathon
BELFAST — Saturday, Sept. 16, 8:30 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. walk, Steamboat Landing Park: Help raise money and awareness for cystic fibrosis. Individual walkers or teams can sign up online or at the event. You can also donate online or at the event during registration. The walk will go the length of the Harbor Walk and the Armistice footbridge and back, approximately 1.7 miles. FMI or to donate, visit fightcf.cff.org, click on the Great Strides event and search for Belfast.
Mapping App Workshop
UNITY — Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to noon: Learn to use the free, downloadable Avenza Maps app at a Sebasticook Regional Land Trust workshop at Unity Library and in the field. The app can be used with land stewardship or for recreational trail use. A cellphone or tablet is needed to download it. Register at sebasticookrlt.org/events-news. Bring snacks, water, and footwear suitable for trail use and the weather.
Indoor Flea Market
LINCOLNVILLE CENTER — Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m.-noon, Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road (Route 173): Antiques and vintage items, seasonal decorations, handcrafts, farm products, sweet and savory baked goods. Sponsored by the United Christian Church (UCC). Proceeds benefit church ministries including upkeep of the Community Building and the 200-year-old Meeting House. All welcome. FMI: 763-3800.
Repair Café
BELFAST — Saturday Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-noon, Waldo County Y: There is a chill in the air — time to mend fall clothing, tune up bikes for school, fix lamps. We will fix small electric stuff, like vacuums, mixers and toasters. Bring us your broken stuff — keep it out of the landfill — save yourself from unnecessary shopping. Have some fun. Bring replacement parts if you have them.
Craft Stash Sale
SEARSPORT — Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to noon, Mermaid Plaza, 1 E. Main St.: Sale of donated, unused materials and supplies for quilting, knitting, sewing, crocheting and more. Quality materials are specially priced, and there will be super-bargain "By Donation" tables. Sale benefits Carver Memorial Library programs.
Cemetery Walking Tour
BELFAST — Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m.: Join Belfast Historian Megan Pinette for a walking tour of Grove Cemetery, 21 Belmont Ave. Meet at the Cemetery Chapel, open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. with light refreshments. Suggested donation $10 to benefit Chapel Fund. Hour-long tour will feature Belfast notables in conjunction with the city’s 250th anniversary. Rain date, Sept. 23. FMI: info@belfastmuseum.org.
Trail Work Day
UNITY — Sunday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m. to noon at the Richardson Memorial Preserve. Help Sebasticook Regional Land Trust volunteers maintain this new loop trail and push back the invasive honeysuckle that is impacting wildlife habitat on the preserve. Meet at the preserve kiosk off Stevens Road. Equipment is provided, but bring heavy duty gloves, waterproof footwear, and wear shoes appropriate for trail work and the weather.
Chicken Barbecue
SEARSMONT — Sunday, Sept. 17, noon until sold out, Searsmont Fire Station just off New England Road in the village: $20 buys half a chicken, your choice of potato salad or macaroni salad, a dinner roll, chips, a soft drink and a dessert brownie.
Prospect Historical Society
PROSPECT — Sunday, Sept. 17, 2 p.m., Community Building, 958 Bangor Road: Barbara Tilley will speak about the Prospect Community Building, which has served townspeople in various guises for many generations. All are welcome. FMI: loisgianni@aol.com.
Imagination Ink
SEARSPORT — Third Tuesdays, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, Dec. 19, 3-4 p.m., Carver Memorial Library: Come to this story writing club for young writers, 8 and up. Create captivating tales, explore magical worlds, and share stories created with fun prompts and activities.
Talk: Emergency Preparedness
SEARSPORT — Tuesday, Sept. 19, 4:30 p.m. in the Carver Memorial Library Reading Room: Waldo County Emergency Management Director Dale Rowley will talk about potential hazards and disasters and what actions you can take to get through an emergency safe and sound.
Talk: 'Adventures in Genealogy'
BELFAST — Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2 p.m., Belfast Free Library Abbott Room: Belfast resident and author Dana Murch discusses his genealogical mysteries, mistakes and surprises before the Wawenoc Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society. Free; all are welcome. FMI: Sharon Pietryka, spietryka@belfastlibrary.org or 338-3884, ext. 25.
Documentary: 'Unspoken Tears'
BELFAST — Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m. Belfast Free Library Abbott Room: Free showing of "Unspoken Tears" (2022; 75 minutes) about refugee children healing in schools from the scars of war and displacement. From the National Film Board of Canada and directed by Quebec Director Helene Magny, the film offers perspective on how we can help refugees heal. In French with English subtitles. Short discussion will follow. FMI: peace.and.justice.waldo@gmail.com, gbates@gmail.com, belfastlibrary.org/events.
Squaretail: Definitive Guide to Brook Trout
BENTON — Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6:30-8 p.m. at Benton Grange Hall, 29 River Road: Emily Bastian of the Native Fish Coalition will present on the biology, history, lore, angling, and conservation of brook trout. The Native Fish Coalition is a nonpartisan, non-profit dedicated to the conservation, preservation and restoration of wild native fish.
Common Ground Country Fair
UNITY — Sept. 22, 23, 24: MOFGA’s annual celebration of rural living. Fairgrounds are open Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 1,000-plus exhibitors and speakers. Advance ticket pricing available until Sept. 20 at mofga.org/tickets.
Walk for the World Walking Meditation
BELFAST — Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.: Join The Healing Garden, a Midcoast educational nonprofit, in conjunction with Dr. Joe Dispenza and his global meditation community, for this walk starting at the Rail Trail Upper Bridge parking lot on City Point Road. To participate, follow the steps at https://thehealinggardenmaine.org/hearts-of-belfast/ and receive a free guided meditation to listen to the day of the walk.
Art-ventures
SEARSPORT — Fourth Tuesdays, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 28, 3-4 p.m., Carver Memorial Library: Kids 8 and up are invited to participate in a variety of guided art projects in a supportive and welcoming environment.
Turkey Supper
FRANKFORT — Saturday, Sept. 30, 4:40 p.m. until sold out at Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 Main Road South: Turkey with all the fixings. Pre-orders for takeout will be available for pickup at 4 p.m. and can be ordered by calling (207) 223-9978 on Sept. 30.
LEGO Club
SEARSPORT — Second Mondays, Oct. 2, Nov. 13, Dec. 11, 3-4 p.m., Carver Memorial Library: Build unique LEGO projects and follow your imagination. We supply the LEGOs and you bring the creativity. All ages 5 and up.
Tabletop Adventures
SEARSPORT — First Tuesdays, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, Dec. 5, 3-4 p.m., Carver Memorial Library, kids ages 8 and up: Get ready for laughter, strategy, and camaraderie at this monthly board game club. Come roll the dice and shuffle the cards with us! New members welcome at any time.
Thorndike Day
THORNDIKE — Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the beginning of Gordon Hill: Parade begins at 10 a.m. and ventures down Gordon Hill. Vendors, info booths, children's games, bounce house, Fire Department Touch-a-Truck, Cal's food truck (burgers!), Masons’ chicken barbecue @ $16/pp, yard sale and lunch at the Church on Gordon Hill, cotton candy at Farwell museum, and more. T-shirts and bumper stickers for sale.