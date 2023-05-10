A compilation of upcoming events in and around Waldo County.
Take and Make Crafts
BELFAST — Pick up May Take and Make Seedling Planting Kits during Belfast Free Library hours while supplies last. All supplies are included and funded in part by a grant from the Anonimo Foundation.
Monthly LEGO Club
BELFAST — Thursday, May 11, 4-5 p.m. at Belfast Free Library: Work on your own or with others, ask for help finding pieces and feel free to tell about your creation. All LEGO creations will be on display on the second floor of the Belfast Free Library until the next LEGO Club.
International Migratory Bird Day
UNITY — Saturday, May 13, 7 to 10 a.m.: Sebasticook Regional Land Trust board chair Tom Aversa will lead the annual Unity Wetlands bird walk at Rines Wetland and Wildlife Preserve, Waterville Road, to look for resident and migratory birds. Bring binoculars and dress for trail conditions. All ages welcome but no pets, please!
Migratory Bird Day Outing
SEARSPORT — Saturday, May 13, 7 a.m.: Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by welcoming migratory birds to Sears Island. Meet at the causeway gate in Searsport. FMI: 338-1147.
Giant Yard Sale
SEARSPORT — Saturday, May 13 (rain date May 20), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Women's Fellowship of the First Congregational Church of Searsport sale at Searsport Historical Society headquarters on Sears Island Road. Proceeds to benefit the church and community.
Pie Sale
UNITY — Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m., pie sale and raffle to benefit The Open Door, 180 Depot St. Pie donations welcomed.
Not Just Baked Bean Supper
PROSPECT — Saturday, May 13, 4 to 6 p.m.: Another sign of spring! Monthly supper at Prospect Community Center dining room, 959 Bangor Road (Route 1A). Baked beans, hot dogs, pulled pork, lasagna, American chop suey, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, clam, and chicken casseroles, fresh salads, homemade pies, cakes and yeast rolls. Adults $10, children under 12, $2. Proceeds will benefit building maintenance and community concerns. For more info call 567-3170.
Old Fashioned Turkey Supper
NORTHPORT — Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.: Supper at Northport Excelsior Masonic Lodge at the lodge in Saturday Cove. Proceeds benefit local scholarships and charities.
Dinner, Pie & Cake Auction
BELFAST — Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m., The First Church in Belfast, upstairs Fellowship Hall, corner of Court and Spring streets. Auction follows a roast pork dinner, including a baked potato bar. $12 per person, $5 for under 12. Auctioneer is Kenn Ortmann. Proceeds will benefit projects of the church's 8 O'Clock Service Club. All are welcome.
Mother's Day Bird Watching
SWANVILLE — Sunday, May 14, 7 a.m.: Celebrate Mother’s Day by watching birds in various environments at the farm of Cloe and David, 210 Oak Hill Road in Swanville. FMI: 338-1147.
Birding on Rail Trail
BELFAST — Monday, May 15, 7 a.m.: Birding on the Belfast Rail Trail. Meet at the Train Station on Oak Hill Road. FMI: 338-1147.
Groundbreaking
BELFAST — Monday, May 15, 1 p.m.: Belfast Community Co-op will break ground for its expansion and renovations.
Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.
Birding at Ducktrap River
LINCOLNVILLE — Wednesday, May 17, 7 a.m.: Birding on the Ducktrap River Trail with Kristen Lindquist and Gary Gulezian. Meet at the trailhead on Route 52 in Lincolnville, 6 miles south of Route 1. FMI: 338-1147.
Birding in Meadow Brook Preserve
SWANVILLE — Friday, May 19 , 7 a.m.: Birding on the Rocky Knolls Trail of Meadow Brook Preserve, 397 Oak Hill Road, Swanville. FMI: 338-1147.
GOP Spring Fling Dinner
BROOKS — Friday, May 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Brooks Pentecostal Church. Keynoter will be Sam Bridges, new Maine GOP vice chair. Dinner: Olive Garden, $30, $20 for under age 30. Bring a young friend and/or give them a ticket. FMI: MaryAnne Kinney, 568-7577, or Joe, 570-6155.
Spring Plants & Yard Sale
FRANKFORT — Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. to noon: Frankfort Congregational Church holds its annual spring sale of plants, bird houses and garden accessories, with great buys available in the unique boutique.
Indoor Yard Sale
BELFAST — Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane. Something for everyone!
A Wind Port for Searsport?
SEARSPORT — Saturday, May 20, 9:30 a.m., Searsport Community Center, 42 Prospect St.: Public meeting about the proposed plan for a wind port at Mack Point or on Sears Island. Refreshments and socializing, followed by presentations, 10 a.m. to noon.
Birds, Trees & Ice Cream
BELFAST — Saturday, May 20: Celebrate birds and trees, 10 a.m. for birding, 11 a.m. for trees. Tour the Arboretum at Belfast City Park with its creator, Aleta McKeage. After the tour, there will be a potluck lunch and Ice Cream Social in the Pavilion down by the water. FMI: 338-1147.
Benefit Plant Sale
LINCOLNVILLE — Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lincolnville Community Library, 208 Main St., hosts its annual plant sale. Order by May 10 for geraniums, trees and shrubs. More plants available day of. Proceeds benefit the library. FMI and preorders: questions@lincolnvillelibrary.org or 706-3896; leave phone number and order.
Learn to Write Legislative Testimony
BELFAST — Saturday, May 20, 10:30 a.m.: Waldo County Democrats conduct a Legislative Testimony Writing Workshop at Social Capital on lower Spring Street. Write and submit “testimony,” or public comments, supporting or opposing proposed bills. Bring your own laptop or tablet, or use one provided. Testimony samples, templates, and free internet available. Rep. Jan Dodge and former field organizer Megan Marquis will help. Light refreshments. FMI: info@waldocountydemocrats.com.
Chicken Barbecue
UNITY — Saturday, May 20, noon until gone at American Legion Hall. $10/meal of half a chicken, baked beans, potato salad, roll, dessert and water. Eat in or take out.
Pilgrim’s Home Cemetery
FRANKFORT — Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m.: Annual meeting, board of directors, Pilgrim's Home Cemetery, Haley Road, Monroe. All those with family members buried in the cemetery are invited to attend this meeting in the Frankfort Congregational Church vestry, 42 Main Road South, Frankfort. FMI: Larry Redmond at 223-4373 or Paul Weaver at 299-4361.
Memorial Day
Monday, May 29
MONROE: Parade at 11 a.m., followed by chicken barbecue and more at Gesner Park.
PROSPECT: Memorial Day Parade, time TBD.
SEARSMONT: Memorial Day Parade, time TBD. FMI, contact Parade Committee Chairman Jesse Gogan, 342-4133, jessegogan@yahoo.com.
UNITY: Memorial Day Parade, 9 a.m. meet at the Town Office at 8:30 a.m. FMI: Randy Parker, 323-3412.
Music Together
BELFAST — Saturday, June 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m.: Free early childhood opportunity for families at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. A teacher from Midcoast Music Academy leads families in circle songs, instrument play and rhythm.
Diversity in Unity Parade
UNITY — Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m.: Diversity in Unity parade;community barbecue at noon. Diversity in Unity is a new group "promoting greater diversity, inclusion and equity in the beautiful Unity, Maine area."
BAHS 50th Class Reunion
BELFAST — Saturday, July 22, 4 p.m., Waldo County Shrine Club. Save the date for Belfast Area High School Class of 1973 reunion. Spread the word.