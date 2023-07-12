Storyteller
LIBERTY — Wednesday, July 12, 6 p.m., Liberty Library: Storyteller Antonio Rocha’s act includes spoken word, mime and sound effects; for all ages.
Rise Up Singing
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Thursday, July 13, 6:30 p.m. at Sandy Point Beach: Join in this ongoing campfire every other Thursday (July 13 and 27; Aug. 10 and 24), sponsored by the Congregational Church of Sandy Point. Pastor Steve Alspach will lead the singing. Bring your own chairs. Call (207) 505-6886 for details or bad weather location change.
History Walking Tour
BELFAST — Friday, July 14, 1 p.m., and every Friday in July and August: Join Megan Pinette, Belfast historian, on a one-hour-plus walking tour of the downtown area. Learn about the early settlers, waterfront industries, fires and landmark buildings. Find out which downtown building has been moved two times and survived three fires. Meet at the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, 14 Main St. Donation of $10/person support the Belfast Historical Society & Museum. FMI: (207) 338-9229.
Repair Café
BELFAST — Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m. to noon at the Waldo County Y: Have your summer toys been broken, the blender isn’t mixing cool drinks and have you ripped a hole in your favorite summer shirt? Bring them in so we can try to fix them. Keep stuff out of the landfills. Learn new things, meet new people and have fun.
Book & Bake Sale
SEARSMONT — Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Searsmont Town Library: Books, pies, cakes, breads, silent auction, fly fishing demo, town fire truck and exhibits at Searsmont Historical Society barn. Pinwheel Brothers perform live at 10 a.m.
Open Garden Days
BELFAST — Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 94 Bayview St.: Tour garden of Robert Johansen and garden designer Michael Sczerzen with 200 daylily varieties as part of Belfast Garden Club’s summer series, Open Garden Days. $5.
Nature Immersion Walk
FREEDOM — Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m.-noon: Join Sebasticook Regional Land Trust for a meditative walk through Freedom Forest Preserve led by Peter Wohl, Registered Maine Guide, spiritual director of the Treetop Zen Center and author of "Wild Mind, Wild Heart: Discover Your True Self in Nature." Meet at the trailhead on North Palermo Road (a mile past the intersection with Greeley and Albion roads) at 10 a.m.
Island Library Bake Sale
ISLESBORO — Saturday, July 15, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: The Friends of the Alice L. Pendleton Library are hosting their annual bake sale. Please support your island library during this "tasteful" event by contributing a homemade pie, or cookies, or breads, or jams or fudge or any treat of your choice...and deliver your goodies to the library between 8 and 9 a.m. on July 15. Questions: Call (207) 734-8281.
Ice Cream Social & Sidewalk Sale
THORNDIKE — Saturday, July 15, noon to 4 p.m.: Support two local nonprofits. Ice Cream Social at Farwell's Lumber Barn, 37 Gordon Hill Road (Route 139) with John's Maine Made Ice Cream and Maine Root soda benefits Knox Historical Society's restoration of the East Knox one-room schoolhouse. Sidewalk sales (despite lack of sidewalks!) at Farwell's Museum Store, Garden Variety and Boxcar Books benefits the Farwell Project.
Free Talk: Fort Knox Restoration Plans
PROSPECT — Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m., Prospect Community Building, routes 174 and 1A: Prospect Historical Society presents Dean Martin, executive director of the Friends of Fort Knox, with an informal talk about restoration plans and upcoming events at Fort Knox State Park and Historic Site. The public is welcome.
Book Talk by Wildlife Photographer
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m.: Wildlife photographer and author Judith Hain will speak at Stockton Springs Community Library about her book, "Other Lives, Sacred Places," and the travels that inspired it. She will also present images of her stunning wildlife photography.
Live Kirtan
BELFAST — Monday, July 17, 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Come hear Jackson native Justin Maseychik on harmonium with Carla Renzi on drum. Share the rich call-and-response chants of the yogic tradition of kirtan. They will be performing as Darshan Musicat Belfast Music Studio, 9 Field St., Suite 302.
Hot Suppers Summer Party for All Ages
LIBERTY — Tuesday, July 18, 7-9 p.m. at Lake St. George Brewery, 4 Marshall Shore Road. Dance to The Hot Suppers, dynamic, harmonic, rhythmic, electric and beloved Americana musicians of Waldo County. Ten LSG craft beers will be on tap, as well as a selection of wine, cider and non-alcoholic beverages. The Pinnacle Grill Food truck will be serving dinner and snacks. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Kids 12 and under are free. Adult tickets are $10 in advance online and $12 at the door. FMI: lakestgeorgebrewing.com/events, (207) 589-3031.
Climate Scientist Speaks
BELFAST — Wednesday, July 19, 6 p.m.: Dr. Peter Kalmus, award winning author and climate scientist from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in California, will discuss "Community Resilience for the Climate Emergency" at Belfast Free Library Abbott Room, 106 High St., with a Zoom option available (preregister for the link at belfastlibrary.org/abcd-events). Free; all welcome.
Themed Walking Tours
SEARSPORT — Thursdays, July 20 and 27, Aug. 3 and 10, at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.: Penobscot Marine Museum will hold themed walking tours. In July, the theme will be “They Did it in Petticoats: Searsport Women’s History.” In August, the theme will be “The Feds, The Greeks, and Those Delightful Victorians: Searsport Architecture.” $8/person with preregistration; $10/person at the door. To register, visit penobscotmarinemuseum.org/events-list/.
Public Auction
EAST BELFAST — Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m., preview 9-10:45 a.m.: Something for everyone with Lin Calista, auctioneer, at Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane.
Bucksport Bay Festival
BUCKSPORT — Saturday, July 22, all day, on the waterfront: Kids’ Center, Classic Car Show, Family Fun Run and Dog Walk, parade, fireworks, tours of the Schooner Bowdoin, Touch-a-Truck, K-0 demonstration, Dunlap Highland Band, tours of U.S. Coast Guard’s 47-foot motor lifeboat, and live music from 1 to 9 p.m.
Community Circles on Climate
BELFAST — Sunday, July 23, and Saturday, Aug. 5, 4-6 p.m.: Join climate scientist Dr. Peter Kalmus and other climate activists at Possibility Alliance, 85 Edgecomb Road, to discuss practical ways to support a just transition and increase community resilience in this time of climate crisis.
Hazardous Waste Day
ISLESBORO — Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m.-noon, transfer station. Questions? Call the transfer station at 734- 6811.
Belfast Community Drum Circle
BELFAST — Saturday, July 29, 1-3 p.m.: Waldo County YMCA Outdoor Pavilion. Beginners and experienced drummers welcome. Bring a chair; bring a drum or borrow one of ours.
Turkey Supper
FRANKFORT — Saturday, July 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 Main Road South, will serve its Turkey Supper until 6:30 or sold out. Menu includes roast turkey, mashed potato, gravy, peas, stuffing and homemade pie for $12. Dine-in also includes coffee, punch or water. To preorder a takeout meal, call (207) 223-9978 on the day of the supper for pickup at 4:45 p.m.
Ongoing: Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.
Summer Reading Program
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Tuesdays, 9:30-11 a.m., Stockton Springs Community Library, 6 Station St. Stories, activities, crafts, and snacks. Free for all ages. This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” focuses on kindness, friendship and unity. FMI: 207-567-4147.