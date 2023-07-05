Red, White, Blue and You!
BELFAST — Friday, July 7, 10-11 a.m.: Join Belfast Free Library Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Holman for a red, white and blue storytime on the grass near the playground in Belfast City Park! Rain location is the library’s Abbott Room.
History Walking Tour
BELFAST — Friday, July 7, 1 p.m.: Meet at Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, 14 Main St., for a tour with Belfast Historian Megan Pinette. Learn about early settlers, waterfront industries, fires and landmark buildings. $10 donation. FMI: (207) 338- 9229.
Summer Fair
BELFAST — Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., The First Church in Belfast, corner of Spring and Court streets. Jane’s scones, books, plants, Joyous Junk, baked goods and more. Barbecue lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, kielbasa, drumsticks, homemade strawberry shortcake for sale.
30th Annual Strawberry Festival
LINCOLNVILLE CENTER — Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Community Building, Route 173/Searsmont Road, sponsored by United Christian Church (UCC). Parade beginning at 10 a.m., music, face painting, raffles, hot dogs, popcorn and spectacular strawberry desserts. The 1821 Meeting House will be open for tours. Bring lawn chairs. FMI: Tracee O'Brien, event coordinator, (207) 380-2899 or ucclincolnville1821@gmail.com.
Open Garden Days
BELFAST — Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine: Tour Bob and Marsha Siviski’s landscape, including vertical vegetable gardens, at 71 Cedar St. Admission is $5.
Prospect Lots More than Beans Supper
PROSPECT — Saturday, July 8, 4 to 6 p.m.: Prospect Community Center’s monthly supper in the dining room, 959 Bangor Road (Route 1A). Menu: baked beans, hot dogs, pulled pork, lasagna, American chop suey, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, clam, and chicken casseroles, fresh salads, homemade pies, cakes, and yeast rolls. Adults $10, children under 12 $2. You can’t eat at home for less! Proceeds benefit building maintenance and community concerns. FMI: 567-3170.
Turkey Supper
SEARSPORT — Saturday, July 8, 4-6 p.m., United Methodist Church on Main Street: Monthly supper of turkey and all the fixings plus homemade pie. $12 each, dine in or take out.
Turkey Supper
NORTHPORT — Saturday, July 8, 5 p.m.: Old fashioned turkey supper by Excelsior Masons at the Lodge in Saturday Cove.
Documentary: 'Sunken Steamboats of Moosehead Lake'
ROCKLAND — Monday, July 10, 6:30 p.m. at Sail, Power and Steam Museum, 75 Mechanic St., in collaboration with Moosehead Maritime Museum and Penobscot Marine Museum. Tickets at door; suggested donation $5.
Summer Reading Program
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Tuesdays, beginning July 11, 9:30-11 a.m., Stockton Springs Community Library, 6 Station St. Stories, activities, crafts, and snacks. Free for all ages. This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” focuses on kindness, friendship and unity. FMI: 207-567-4147.
E.B. White's Birthday
SEARSPORT — Tuesday, July 11, 5:30-8 p.m.: Join Carver Memorial Library to celebrate beloved author E.B. White’s birthday at Penobscot Marine Museum.
Free Screening: 'Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down'
BELFAST — Tuesday, July 11, 6:30 p.m., Belfast Free Library Abbott Room, 106 High St. FMI: (207) 338-3884, ext. 10.
Slide Presentation
SEARSPORT — Tuesday, July 11, 7 p.m.: Searsport Historical Society present slides by Josh Curtis Jr. from the 1950s through the 1970s with Penobscot Marine Museum photo archivist Kevin Johnson at Curtis Hall on Church Street. Free; refreshments.
Storyteller
LIBERTY — Wednesday, July 12, 6 p.m., Liberty Library: Storyteller Antonio Rocha’s act includes spoken word, mime and sound effects; for all ages.
Repair Café
BELFAST — Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m. to noon at the Waldo County Y: Have your summer toys been broken, the blender isn’t mixing cool drinks and have you ripped a hole in your favorite summer shirt? Bring them in so we can try to fix them. Keep stuff out of the landfills. Learn new things, meet new people and have fun.
Book & Bake Sale
SEARSMONT — Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Searsmont Town Library: Books, pies, cakes, breads, silent auction, fly fishing demo, town fire truck and exhibits at Searsmont Historical Society barn. Pinwheel Brothers perform live at 10 a.m.
Open Garden Days
BELFAST — Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 94 Bayview St.: Tour garden designer Michael Sczerzen’s garden with 200 daylily varieties as part of Belfast Garden Club’s summer series, Open Garden Days. $5.
Bucksport Bay Festival
BUCKSPORT — Saturday, July 22, all day, on the waterfront: Kids’ Center, Classic Car Show, Family Fun Run and Dog Walk, parade, fireworks, tours of the Schooner Bowdoin, Touch-a-Truck, K-0 demonstration, Dunlap Highland Band, tours of U.S. Coast Guard’s 47-foot motor lifeboat, and live music from 1 to 9 p.m.
Belfast Community Drum Circle
BELFAST — Saturday, July 29, 1-3 p.m.: Waldo County YMCA Outdoor Pavilion. Beginners and experienced drummers welcome. Bring a chair; bring a drum or borrow one of ours.
Ongoing: Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.